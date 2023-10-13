The Woman who Designed World's Largest Office Building Her approach towards creativity is inspired by the evolutionary processes in nature and her belief in sustainability shapes all her projects.

By Punita Sabharwal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sonali Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis

Coming from a family of architects, Sonali spent a significant part of her childhood in a house where the living room was a studio. "I also cultivated a serious interest in reading, model making, and observing buildings while travelling. This experience laid my foundations in design and informed my career choice," states Sonali Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis.

Surat Diamond Bourse

Sonali and Manit (her partner) pursued their masters at the Architectural Association, London which was an interactive environment that frequently hosted lectures and discourse. It was during this period that they noticed the lack of architectural works that emerged from the Indian subcontinent. Apart from the works of the great regionalist Charles Correa, there weren't many projects from India, a country with a rich architectural legacy of almost 5000 years. "We wanted to bridge this gap and reinterpret our global learnings in the Indian context. We came back to India and set up our practice—a two-person studio that consisted of my partner and I," shares Sonali.

Her approach towards creativity is inspired by the evolutionary processes in nature and her belief in sustainability shapes all her projects. "India's design history has always revolved around principles of sustainable architecture that are sensitive to both context and climate. It was not initiated with the notion of saving the planet but as a response to reducing the consumption of water and energy resources. This repository of strategies can be referenced even in modern times to develop a truly Indian model of sustainable urbanism, architecture, and design," says Sonali. The most effective approach to discovering your customers' needs is through communication and direct inquiries regarding the data underlying the information set. Therefore, on more extensive projects such as residential or commercial ones, she involves a market analyst and gathers data points from the client to fully grasp their requirements. "We first visualize the spaces from the user's perspective and use our architectural expertise to get a good insight into what the customer needs," adds Sonali.

Sonali spearheaded the rise of Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest office building at over 6.5 million sq. ft, a futuristic one-stop destination for international diamond trade in India. The building is the centerpiece of Surat's ambitious Dream City development and a catalyst for unprecedented socio-economic development in the region.

While the profession of an architect or interior designer is driven by creativity, it's also essential to focus on the business side of things to ensure stability, shares Sonali. Morphogenesis has established its presence in numerous cities across India and is gradually expanding into the international market.

FACTSHEET

No. Of People Employed - Varies From About 160 To 200 From Time To Time.

Year Of Inception - 1996

Key Customers – Ambuja Neotia Group, Infosys Ltd., Itc Ltd, Godrej Properties, Emaar India, Mahindra Lifespaces, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Tyres, Taj, Marriot, Ambuja Neotia Group, Harley Davidson, Amazon India, Micromax, British Council
Punita Sabharwal

Entrepreneur Staff

Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Women Entrepreneur™ Design Architects Woman Entrepreneur Creative Inc

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur™

The Woman who Designed World's Largest Office Building

Her approach towards creativity is inspired by the evolutionary processes in nature and her belief in sustainability shapes all her projects.

By Punita Sabharwal
Leadership

Young Workers Don't Want to Become Managers — and This Study Uncovers the Reason Why.

The average person has no interest in becoming a manager anymore, and the missing middle is putting companies at risk.

By Ryan Wong
News and Trends

Zomato Enters the Logistics Space with 'Xtreme'

According to Xtreme, the platform has already onboarded over 300,000 delivery partners. Merchants can only send intra-city packages weighing up to 10kg.

By Paromita Gupta
Leadership

The 5 'Cs' Approach to Conflict Resolution in the Workplace

Here's how you can improve your company's cohesion.

By Richard Trevino II
Growing a Business

Defend Your Brand With These Strategies to Combat Misinformation in Business

False or misleading information has the potential to damage reputations, fuel poor business decisions and result in legal consequences, but there are proven ways of protecting yourself.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

Facial Recognition Technology Is Streamlining Check-in Processes — and Raising Privacy Concerns

Facial recognition technology is increasingly being used in the travel industry at airports, theme parks, and cruises. However, the technology has sparked concern due to the lack of federal regulations, as well as questions about accuracy and bias.

By Madeline Garfinkle