The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

Tvaster Genkalp Raises USD 1.25 Mn Funding to Scale Early Liver Cancer Detection

Tvaster Genkalp, an innovative molecular diagnostics startup, has raised USD 1.25 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Ideaspring Capital.

Existing investors include Invigo Softwares and Prof. Mohamed Rela, a globally renowned liver transplant surgeon.

The new funds will be used to accelerate the expansion and commercialisation of Episcreen Liver, a cutting-edge methylation-based liquid biopsy test for early liver cancer detection.

Dr Srikar Raman, Co-founder of Tvaster Genkalp, commented, "The funding will accelerate nationwide deployment of Episcreen™ Liver, offering a non-invasive, highly accurate diagnostic alternative for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer." The test achieves 90% sensitivity compared to the 50% sensitivity of the current standard, Alpha-Fetoprotein (AFP), significantly improving early detection and survival chances.

Founded in 2021 by Dr Srikar Raman and K Sreedurgalakshmi, Tvaster Genkalp focuses on precision oncology and molecular diagnostics using advanced epigenetic technologies. The company plans to further expand its oncology diagnostics pipeline, including tests for Cholangiocarcinoma and pediatric hepatoblastoma.

"We see immense potential in Tvaster's approach, not just for initial diagnosis but also for monitoring recurrence in patients undergoing treatment. Their liquid biopsy test, Episcreen Liver, has been developed and validated using over 600 patient samples, achieving 90% sensitivity and specificity for detecting hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Early detection can significantly improve survival rates and ensure patients receive curative treatment early on," Naganand Doraiswany, MD at Ideaspring Capital said.

Entvin AI Raises INR 5 Cr from Y Combinator for Growth

Entvin AI, a specialised AI solutions startup, has secured INR 5 crore in funding from Y Combinator, a renowned startup accelerator.

The funding will be used to expand Entvin's AI capabilities and drive customer acquisition, particularly targeting mid-to-large pharmaceutical companies globally.

Founded in 2021 by IIT Bombay graduates Sanskar Jain, Hemant Phalak, and Rishabh Arya, Entvin AI focuses on transforming the complex and time-consuming FDA drug approval process for life sciences companies. Their AI platform automates regulatory tasks such as document drafting, compliance verification, and regulatory monitoring, streamlining workflows and significantly reducing the time and resources required for FDA compliance.

Sanskar Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Entvin AI, said, "We identified a significant opportunity to transform how life sciences companies navigate regulatory requirements. Our AI agents streamline these workflows, allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities rather than administrative burdens."

With early success in enterprise pilot programs, Entvin's platform has already helped regulatory teams save hundreds of hours, improving compliance accuracy and reducing risks. The company plans to further develop its AI capabilities and expand its presence in the pharmaceutical industry, addressing the critical need for faster, more efficient regulatory processes.

Evenflow Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A

Evenflow, India's leading house of brands, has raised fresh funding from Venture Catalysts, Sunder Ramachandran, and several angel investors, as part of an ongoing Series A round totaling USD 5 million.

This funding follows an undisclosed bridge round in October 2024, bringing Evenflow's total raised capital to nearly USD 14 million.

Founded in 2021, Evenflow manages a multi-brand portfolio including Xtrim, Yogarise, Rusabl, BabyPro, Trendy Homes, Cinagro, and Frenchware. These brands are available across India, the US, and the MENA region, achieving a remarkable 350% growth by leveraging distribution through marketplaces and quick commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Walmart.

The new capital will focus on strengthening Evenflow's operational synergies, improving the bottom line, and further scaling its brands. "With scale, we are beginning to see backend synergies play out, reducing costs per unit and offering pricing flexibility, which is turning our big bets into a profitable engine," said Utsav Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Evenflow.

Evenflow aims to increase its revenue by 10x and profits by six-fold by 2027, with a focus on expanding its team and maintaining profitability.