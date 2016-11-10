Top #5 Tips To Become A Successful Woman Entrepreneur These Tips And Success Stories Will Inspire You Through Your Startup Journey

By Nidhi Singh

In a bid to celebrate women leadership and technology, women leaders from across the world held an interactive session at the India- UK Tech Summit 2016.The mixed panel of speakers from India and the United Kingdom discussed how a network can help women achieve number of impossible targets

Here are top five tips from 4 successful women entrepreneurs that could help budding women of tomorrow.These tips and success stories will inspire you through your startup journey and will keep you motivated.

The Need For All Girls' Network

For Sushma Rajagopalan,MD & CEO, ITC Infotech, the need for having more women on top can only happen by building networks.

"I have been in the entrepreneurship for the last 30 odd years. I have gone out of my way to build networks but people usually talk about all boys' network because they don't talk about an all girls' network,"she said.

The Power of Networking:

Padmaja Ruparel, President, Indian Angel Network believes the power of networks is always underestimated the amount one can do with networks is phenomenal. And the network that is breeding in India nowadays is women corporate world.

"When I look at my investee company portfolio we have invested in a number of women-led entrepreneurs. In fact, two of the companies we have invested in have women founders and their husband who later joined in. That's a huge move to what we have seen much earlier, which is getting women to entrepreneurship," she said.

Empowering Women's Economic Participation

"If you don't evolve women the economy won't flourish the same way," That's the advice from ‎serial entrepreneur Emma Sinclair, founder, Enterprise Jungle. Sinclair is the youngest ever person to float her company on the London Stock Exchange.

"It's neither a matter of the heart nor the matter of equality its matter for the brain and women needs to be included. And that's the conversation that needs to happen between men and women," she added.

No Hidden Bias Against Women

Ruparel opines if you want to develop women leaders then we should help each other and share views.

"We have seen 6.5 percent growth in women entrepreneurs every year. Women are also entering investment sector quite actively. One thing we have noticed every week at a pitch is something which is constant, that is there no hidden bias against women entrepreneur," she claimed.

Get More Women In Leadership Roles

Carolyn Fairbairn, Director General of the CBI said one of her biggest personal priority is to have more women leaders throughout the business.

"What is fantastic is the ambition we share in India.In many ways, we have cracked the challenge of saying why is it important to have diversity in all workforces? Why is it important to have women as leaders? People aren't asking that question anymore," she said.
