Uncovering The Persona Behind Nirvaan Birla After completing his education abroad, when Nirvaan returned to India, instead of joining the traditional businesses of the family which is predominantly manufacturing; he decided to venture into the education industry.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Recently, we had a detailed conversation over Zoom with Nirvaan Birla, the Founder and Managing Director of Birla Open Minds Education Pvt Ltd and Birla Brainiacs Pvt Ltd.

After completing his education abroad, when Nirvaan returned to India, instead of joining the traditional businesses of the family which is predominantly manufacturing; he decided to venture into the education industry. This was out of his innate passion for leading growth in the sector. Establishing Birla Open Minds Education, he expanded it to over 140 schools across 22 states and over 100 cities.

Nirvaan has also tied up with the Government of Uttarakhand and other NGOs such as Vedanta Foundation to upskill and provide jobs to over 10,000 students and young adults across sectors. Along with this, he established the Birla Teacher Training Academy to provide more effective and holistic training to teachers PAN India, in collaboration with the All India Institute of Early Childhood Care and Education (AIIECCE)

Birla Brainiacs is another ed-tech platform, which offers hybrid home schooling and upskilling to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

In a candid conversation with us, Nirvaan spoke about his business, entrepreneurship, being a kid from South Mumbai and much more. His plans are to expand Birla Open Minds to over 1000+ schools Pan India, and with Birla Brainiacs' reach 100,000+ paid users in India, Europe, and America.

An interesting part of the interview is where he speaks about how it was being a South Mumbai born and bred individual making the transition (when he did his Master's in Management from the University of Westminster in London). Post his education, he worked across various group companies of the Yash Birla Group, and supplemented his experience outside the group by working at diversified businesses such as Newby Teas UK, Sapien Capital Limited UK and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari

Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

