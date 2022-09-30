Venture Capitalist Pushes the Envelope In the Entrepreneurial Space To Turn Hopefuls Into Powerhouses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The commercial arena is a highly competitive space filled with individuals who are determined to succeed. Indeed, it is an industry that is brimming with many challenges, which ultimately test the will of those who aspire to enter it. For this reason, people believe that only those who are extremely talented or born with the ability to succeed have the potential to become great.

Handout

Despite these common assertions, Ron Bauer believes otherwise. He thinks that anyone can succeed so long as one is passionate, charismatic and persevering. Hard work and determination can overtake talent any day. Don't get me wrong you still need talent, but if you work extra hard time and time again and are there to answer the door when opportunity comes knocking, eventually your turn at success will arrive. As proven by the success stories of his clients, this venture capitalist demonstrates that victory is within arm's reach for anyone looking to get ahead.

Widely recognized as a leading authority in the venture capital and capital markets space, Ron Bauer is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author who is currently making waves. Ever since dipping his toes into the industry, he has done nothing but creates significant strides in the realms of entrepreneurship. On a mission to become every founders catapulting device, this multifaceted personality uses his unparalleled expertise to transform his founders visions into reality.

Before Ron Bauer became a leading authority in the scene, he already had his eyes on the business space. He consistently fought tooth and nail to carve a path of his own in order to help those who would be under his wing. Years down the road, the self-starter became one of the must-watch forces in the scene, contributing much to the successes of aspirants across the industry.

With over 20 years of experience under his belt, Ron Bauer has been making several significant strides across the industry. As a matter of fact, he was the co-founder of Turkana Energy, which merged with Africa Oil in July 2009 right at the tail end of the financial crisis. The company went on to have a peak market value of over $3 billion Canadian, having raised in excess of $1 billion of equity after Tullow Oil successfully drilled on Turkana's oil concession. Although Turkana has passed on to a new owner and operator, Ron Bauer has proven himself to be a hunter of opportunities, finding numerous success stories like Turkana.

Today, Ron Bauer is a principal shareholder in many biotech, tech, and natural resources companies. Recently, he became a major shareholder in 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF), Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA), Stran & Co (NASDAQ: STRN), Genflow Biosciences (LSE: GENF), Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HEMO), Cognetivity Neurosciences (CSE: CGN) and more. Proving worthy of his stellar reputation, this trailblazing venture capitalist is also the author of three books about launching startups, raising capital, and going public. Armed with his experience, this power player is bound to take the industry by storm.

Having a proven track record of raising capital across all sectors, Ron Bauer has completely set the bar high for other industry players. Although his successes are products of his charisma, passion, perseverance, and hard work, Ron's greatest quality is his ability to adapt himself to changing economic climates and diversifying sectors. For this reason, he does not only bring ideas to the game but also long-lasting solutions for every aspirant across all sectors.