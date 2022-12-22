When Kaun Banega Crorepati Met Shark Tank India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ahead of the much anticipated second season of Shark Tank India, the 'sharks' were seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati, currently into its last week. Big B used the occasion to pitch his own startup idea to them.

Sony TV

He told them about the 'AB tissue.' For those who are regular watchers of the show, Amitabh Bachchan on various occasions has handed out tissues to contestants who became emotional.

The promo was shared by Sony on social media with a caption that said, "Gyan ke manch par aaye business ki duniya ke bade 'Sharks', aur unke saamne @amitabhbachchan ji apne product 'AB Tissue' ki pitch se karna chahte hain apne naye business ki shuruaat!"

In the video Bachchan can be seen with a tissue box pitching the idea to the sharks. "Khaas mahilao ke liye hum lekar aaye hain AB tissue. Is product ka first round of trial bhi ho chuka hai. To aap hamare is product mein nivesh kar sakenge ya nahi," he says. Post this, several clips of Bachchan can be seen where he has handed out the tissues to women at different points of the show.

Shark Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, replied saying that if the tissue was sold in the actor's name, then they would certainly invest INR 100 crore. boAt founder Aman Gupta can be seen nodding in agreement while Lenskart.com CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh and CarDekho founder Amit Jain, the new shark can be seen along with them.

In response, Bachchan said, "Chhoti si bat hai sir. 100 cr mein se 25 per cent signing amount milega," which elicited laughs from all the sharks.

For fans of the show, Shark Tank season 2 shall be streaming from January 2, 2023, and while Jain shall be seen for the first time, Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will not be part of the show.