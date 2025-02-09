Ankush Bahuguna's journey from architecture to viral comedy and beauty content is unique. Initially aspiring to act, he found success online with comedy and later, makeup. His brand, 'Wing It with Ankush', grew from a lockdown experiment into a thriving community. Looking ahead, Ankush plans to launch his own makeup line in 2025.

From architecture to viral comedy skits to flawless makeup tutorials, Ankush Bahuguna's journey has been nothing short of fascinating. Known for his witty humor and genuine connection with his audience, Ankush has carved out a space that's refreshingly unique in the crowded content creation landscape. Ankush never set out to be a content creator. "I always wanted to be an actor," he says. Starting as an architect, he ventured into content writing before finding himself in front of the camera. His love for acting led him to web shows and short films. But as fate would have it, his comedy videos began to gain traction online.

"It was never the plan, but I realized content creation was booming," Ankush reflects. With viral hits piling up, he embraced this new path, blending his love for performance with a knack for making people laugh.

Makeup, comedy, and the birth of Wing It with Ankush

Lockdown 2020 was a turning point. While others experimented with banana bread, Ankush found a surprising passion; makeup. "I started doing basic makeup on my mom for fun, and one day, I filmed it. That video blew up."

Soon after, Wing It with Ankush was born—a hobby-turned-brand. Ankush candidly recalls keeping the project under wraps until it hit 10,000 followers. "A friend mentioned my makeup skills on Instagram, and the followers poured in. Before I knew it, people were tagging me as their favorite beauty creator."

What started as a lighthearted experiment is now a community for makeup beginners, particularly men exploring the world of cosmetics.

When it comes to crafting content, Ankush juggles two distinct approaches. "Comedy is spontaneous. If you overthink, it kills the humor," he explains. His comedic skits thrive on quick observations and relatable quirks.

In contrast, beauty content demands precision. Ankush meticulously scripts and refines his tutorials. "The idea is to simplify makeup, making it approachable for beginners. It's about adding value and making the viewer feel confident."

This balance between raw humor and thoughtful tutorials has made his content versatile, appealing to a wide spectrum of followers.

That feel good factor

Ask Ankush to define his work, and he'll tell you it's all about feel-good vibes. "Whether it's making someone laugh or inspiring them to experiment with makeup, my goal is to create content that resonates on a personal level."

He vividly remembers the first time his work went viral. "It was my character Pankas—a hilariously relatable caricature. People loved it and urged me to create more. Pankas is the reason I became a content creator."

Collaborations and credibility

Ankush has partnered with leading beauty and FMCG brands, and he's grateful for the creative freedom they've afforded him. "A good brand treats creators as partners, respecting their voice and understanding their audience." However, he acknowledges there's room for improvement in influencer marketing. "Creators are not ad pages. They're opinion leaders with a unique way of connecting with people."

Looking to the future, Ankush is focused on scaling his brand. "I'm not just a comedy or beauty creator—I'm a person with a voice. By 2025, I hope to launch my own makeup range." While details are under wraps, his ambition promises exciting times ahead.

Navigating the ever-changing world of content creation is no easy feat. "It's overwhelming. The algorithm is unpredictable, and new creators pop up every day," he admits.

But Ankush's secret? Staying consistent and connected to his audience. "The algorithm may waver, but credibility and genuine connection cannot be taken away."