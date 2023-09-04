With Eyes in the Sky: How ideaForge Was Born and Became Public in 2023 ideaForge has the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping applications as of March 31, 2023. The company got listed in BSE and National Stock Exchange at INR 1,305.10 and INR 1,300 per share, respectively.

By Paromita Gupta

Ranked 7th globally in the dual-use category (civil & defense) of drone manufacturers by Drone Industry Insights, ideaForge has been serving domestic and international customers for over 15 years, primarily for surveillance, mapping, and surveying applications.

A vertically integrated company, it is equipped with an in-house product development centre, which allows the company to design, develop, engineer, and manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Founded by Ankit Mehta, Ashish Bhatt and Rahul Singh, ideaForge has the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping applications as of March 31, 2023. ideaForge customers have completed over 350,000 flights using ideaForge UAVs as of March 31, 2023 (source: 1Lattice Report). ideaForge has one of the industry's leading product portfolios targeted at civil and defense applications (dual use).

"Fueled with passion for technology and creating an impact, ideaForge has been nothing short of a technological odyssey for us. Since our inception, we have endeavoured to deliver technologically advanced products and recognitions are a testament to our prowess. We look forward to continuing to create indigenous innovations and serving more and more opportunities in the industry"

- Ankit Mehta, co-founder and CEO, ideaForge
