The company got listed in BSE and National Stock Exchange at INR 1,305.10 and INR 1,300 per share, respectively.

Ranked 7th globally in the dual-use category (civil & defense) of drone manufacturers by Drone Industry Insights, ideaForge has been serving domestic and international customers for over 15 years, primarily for surveillance, mapping, and surveying applications.

A vertically integrated company, it is equipped with an in-house product development centre, which allows the company to design, develop, engineer, and manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Founded by Ankit Mehta, Ashish Bhatt and Rahul Singh, ideaForge has the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping applications as of March 31, 2023. ideaForge customers have completed over 350,000 flights using ideaForge UAVs as of March 31, 2023 (source: 1Lattice Report). ideaForge has one of the industry's leading product portfolios targeted at civil and defense applications (dual use).