August 21 is celebrated as 'World Entrepreneurs Day' every year. It acknowledges entrepreneurship across the world, the day celebrates the role played by business leaders in creating employment opportunities and economic development across various industries globally. Indian entrepreneurs are not only transforming sectors and making a lasting impact on the global stage but are also inspiring future enetrepreneurs with their powerful experiences. Entrepreneur India has list down powerful quotes by famous businesspersons.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD, Reliance Industries

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani was born on 19 April 1957 into a Gujarati Hindu family to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. Mukesh D. Ambani is a Chemical Engineer from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai and later pursued an MBA from Stanford University in the US. He has been on the Board of Reliance since 1977.

Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited

Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani is an Indian billionaire investor and business magnate. He was raised in Mumbai and he studied commerce at the University of Mumbai but dropped out after one year. After the death of his father he became a stock market broker and investor. The businessman also manages his portfolio through his Investment firm, Bright Star Investments Limited. Radhakishan Damani became India's retail king after the March 2017 IPO of his supermarket chain Avenue Supermart.

Azim Hashim Premji, founder chairman, Wipro

Azim Hashim Premji, (born 24 July 1945) is an Indian businessman and philanthropist, who was the chairman of Wipro Limited. Premji remains a non-executive member of the board and founder chairman.[ He is informally known as the Czar of the Indian IT Industry. He was responsible for guiding Wipro through four decades of diversification and growth, to finally emerge as one of the global leaders in the software industry

Shiv Nadar, founder, HCL Tech

Shiv Nadar is the founder of HCL Group and the Shiv Nadar Foundation. He is also the Chairman Emeritus & Strategic Advisor to the Board of HCLTech, a $12.8 billion global organization with over 223,438 professionals operating from 60 countries. Nadar is credited with being one of the pioneers of the computing and IT industry in India. Under his guidance HCL has continued to ride the waves of the changing IT landscape for over 45 years and remain at the forefront of every technological revolution since 1976.

Lakshmi N Mittal, executive chairman, ArcelorMittal

Lakshmi N. Mittal became executive chairman of ArcelorMittal in February 2021. He is a renowned global businessman who serves on the boards of various advisory councils, and an active philanthropist engaged in the fields of education and child health. Mittal was born in Sadulpur in Rajasthan in 1950. Having completed his education in India, Mittal began his career working in his family's steelmaking business in India before moving to Indonesia in 1976 to set up a small steel company that over time grew to become ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company and one of the foremost industrial companies in the world.

N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder, Infosys

Murthy founded Infosys in 1981. Infosys is, today, an innovative software services global company listed on NYSE in the US and on the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Murthy conceptualized, articulated, and implemented the Global Delivery Model (GDM) which has become the backbone of the Indian software industry.

Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak, the founder and promoter of the Bank, holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and an MMS degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He has played an important role in defining and developing India's banking and financial sector over the past 35 years. In the early 1980s, while India was still a closed economy and economic growth was muted, Kotak decided to start out on his own, over the next few years, he diversified his business into various areas of financial services, establishing a prominent presence.

Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, has an extensive industrial experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Shanghvi started by helping his father in his business, which was a wholesale dealership of medicines. It was during this work that he thought of manufacturing his own drugs instead of selling products made by others. In 1982, the 27-year-old Shanghvi finally opened his first manufacturing unit with a capital of INR 10,000 and named his venture Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairperson, Bharti Enterprises

He is the founder and chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, which has diversified interests in telecom, insurance, real estate, education, malls, hospitality, and food besides other ventures. Bharti Airtel, the group's flagship company, is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest mobile operator, serving over half a billion customers across its operations. It is India's largest telecom company with operations in 17 countries and ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the Chairman of the Indian multinational Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 36 countries across six continents. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA degree from the London Business School. He has been the architect of over 40 successful acquisitions by the Group in India and abroad, the highest by any Indian multinational. Aditya Birla Group enjoys a position of leadership in all the major sectors in which it operates-- from cement to chemicals, metals to textiles and fashion to financial services-- anchored by an extraordinary force of 140,000 employees belonging to 100 different nationalities