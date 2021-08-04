BharatPe Raises $370 Mn In Series E At $2.85 Bn Valuation The fundraising, which pushes BharatPe into the Unicorn club, gives the fintech startup capital as it takes over distressed lender PMC Bank with Centrum Financial Services to create a small finance bank

By Prabhjeet Bhatla

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BharatPe

BharatPe, a financial services company for merchants, on Wednesday announced that it has raised $370 million in a Series E equity round, at a post-money valuation of $2.85 billion. The primary component of the round is $350 million and a secondary component of $20 million. All employees holding vested ESOPs have been given full liquidity in the secondary.

"We are excited to welcome Tiger, Dragoneer and Steadfast to BharatPe, and are glad that our existing investors continue to double down on us in every round. We now have $0.5 billion cash on books and are extremely well-capitalized to deliver on our mandate to build India's first truly digital bank. Rarely does one witness the original thesis play out without any pivot. BharatPe will remain maniacally focused on lending as the core business and small merchants as our primary target segment. At BharatPe, we have a high-performing team attracted to our focussed execution, growth potential, and culture of meritocracy. I am happy to appoint Suhail Sameer as the chief executive officer in recognition of the stupendous business growth he has delivered during the last 1 year and his ability to lead from the front. I am also honored to invite him to the Board of Directors," said Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe.

The round, led by Tiger Global, also saw new participation from Dragoneer Investment Group and Steadfast Capital. Five out of the seven existing institutional investors participated in the round - namely Coatue Management, Insight Partners, Sequoia Growth, Ribbit Capital, and Amplo. BharatPe is now amongst the top 5 most valued fintech startups in India, and has one of the strongest cap tables for any startup in India, the company shared.

Suhail Sameer would be responsible for the overall Business and P&L, merchant network expansion, monetization, lending, banking foray, and the brand. Ashneer Grover, co-founder, and chief executive officer will be elevated to the co-founder and managing director position and will lead strategy, product, technology, capital (IPO, equity, and debt) and drive the overall people agenda for the company.

"Ashneer has done an unbelievable job against odds, in building BharatPe to a market leader in a small span of 3 years, since inception. I am excited to be stepping in his shoes and taking over the responsibilities of chief executive officer. I am sure that with his continued guidance and focus on building a strong tech and product core, we will be able to scale the business tenfold from here. We have the team, capital, technology, brand, product, market, and regulatory regime to create an immensely valuable business. The ball is in our court," added Suhail Sameer, chief executive officer, BharatPe.

In 2020, post-COVID, BharatPe launched zero MDR card acceptance terminals – BharatSwipe. Currently serving over 70 lakh merchants across 140 cities, the company is a leader in UPI offline transactions, processing 11 crore UPI transactions per month (annualized transaction processed value of $10 billion). The company has already facilitated disbursement of loans totaling over INR 1,800 crore to its merchants, since launch. BharatPe's POS business processes payments of over INR 1,400 crore/ month. BharatPe has raised close to $600 million in equity and debt, to date.
Prabhjeet Bhatla

Former Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'The Worst Time of My Life': $100 Million Deli Fraudster Sentenced to Prison

North Carolina businessman Peter Coker Sr. faces prison time and massive fines for his part in a scheme to defraud investors.

By David James
Side Hustle

She Quit Her Job at Trader Joe's After Starting a Side Hustle With $800 — Then She and Her Brother Grew the Business to $20 Million

Jaime Holm and Matt Hannula teamed up to build a business in an industry that "didn't exist" yet.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

This Local Bakery Has Lines Out the Door. Here Are the Secrets to Its Success.

Known for its viral flat croissants and innovative desserts, Alexander's Patisserie also excels in hands-on leadership and team culture.

By Emily Washcovick
Business News

Nissan Is Doubling Its Initial Layoff Announcement, Cutting 20,000 Jobs: 'A Wake-Up Call'

The automaker is dealing with slowing sales and a recent failed merger with Honda.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Microsoft Is Laying Off Over 6,000 Employees, About 3% of Its Workforce. Here's Why.

The company said the cuts will affect all divisions and locations, with a focus on managers.

By Erin Davis