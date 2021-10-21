The investment will enable Questt to double down on its vision by building deeptech capabilities and increasing its user base

Questt, an edtech startup, focused on improving learning outcomes by enabling predictive and adaptive learning, on Thursday announced that it has raised $6.75 million in Series A funds. The round was led by Celesta Capital and Premji Invest.While existing investor - Chiratae Ventures increased its shareholding in this round, other existing investors including AET Fund, MarsShot Ventures, Titan Capital, and First Cheque continue to remain invested in the aggressively growing company.

Questt plans to use the funds from this round to build deep-tech capabilities to increase its user base.

"As our nation recovers from the effects of the pandemic, some changes are imperative. Leveraging AI, we aim to drive real value and empower students and teachers. Regardless of where children are, they must have a meaningful and effective learning experience. We have already seen our platform's ability to understand each student's learning gaps. Going forward, Questt will enable predictive and adaptive learning to help students pre-empt the problems they might face in the future. We are excited to have the support and trust of our investors as we build out a unique and comprehensive education data stack that is poised to benefit millions of students and teachers in India," shared Akhil Singh, co-founder, Questt.

Founded by Akhil Singh, Mohsin, and Rohit Pande, the platform's vision is to transform learning by making it engaging and efficient. It aims to improve outcomes for more than 260 million students in India while empowering over nine million teachers with remarkable insights. Questt captures thousands of data points, for each student, mapping their grasp of concepts, the difficulty level, and cognitive abilities. Teachers on Questt have already seen a 90 per centdrop-in time spent assessing homework and with the platform's personalized insights they can now spend more time helping individual students. Questt replaces the need for expensive courseware and allows students to spend time upskilling.

"Questt will enable learning pathways for each child on an individual basis - adding to the teacher and tutor's need to assist each child in their pursuit of learning and overcoming the difficulties on the learning route. Delivering micro-learning at the right time is needed to optimize learning outcomes. We are excited to back this transformative company," said Sudhir Rao, managing partner, India at Celesta Capital.

"We are not just investing in Questt, but the potential of shaping the future of next-generation minds," commented Atul Gupta, partner, Premji Investment. "The founders embody the true spirit of resilience, innovation, and bias for action that makes what they are building even more special."

Like Google Maps, Questt's data pinpoints where each student is on their learning journey and helps them navigate to their destination. With this data, Questt generates insights that will help suggest supplementary learning at the concept level in a personalized way. Questt also allows students to build on their strengths and aspirations, and focus more on learning what they like most.

"Questt has a unique combination of massive vision and sharp execution," added Venkatesh Peddi, partner and executive director, Chiratae Ventures. "We are very bullish about the team and the company's vision."

Earlier this year Questt raised $1.35 million in a seed round funding. The round was led by Chiratae Ventures, AET Fund, Titan Capital, First Cheque, and some marquee entrepreneurs.

Over 17 million questions have been answered on the Questt app in less than eight months, and over 100 million data points have been captured on student learning patterns.