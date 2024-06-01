Get All Access for $5/mo

Fintech Startups Welcome RBI's SRO Framework The framework acknowledges the rapid innovation and growth within the fintech landscape and the need for a balanced regulatory approach

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

To encourage self-regulation in the fintech sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finalized a framework for self-regulatory organizations (SROs) in the sector, incorporating feedback from stakeholders on the draft norms released on January 15, 2024.

The framework acknowledges the rapid innovation and growth within the fintech landscape and the need for a balanced regulatory approach that fosters development as well as consumer protection. By introducing SROs, the RBI aims to promote a culture of self-governance among fintech entities, ensuring that they adhere to high standards of conduct, transparency, and accountability. "We applaud the RBI's initiative to create a structured, self-regulatory framework for the fintech sector. This move will not only enhance the credibility and sustainability of our industry, but also ensure that customer protection, data privacy, and cybersecurity are given top priority," said Harshvardhan Lunia, chair of the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), and founder, CEO, Lendingkart.

Upholding integrity, fairness, and responsiveness, and complying with all relevant laws and regulations, is paramount for the fintech industry. "We are dedicated to embedding these principles in our operations and contributing to the development of a robust and trustworthy fintech ecosystem. CASHe is excited about the potential of this framework and eagerly anticipates the enhanced standards and practices within the fintech sector, which will ultimately foster a safer and more reliable financial environment for all stakeholders," said Yashoraj Tyagi, CEO, CASHe.

The SROs will have the critical responsibility of establishing guidelines and standard operating procedures that foster a culture of ethical conduct and innovation. "We welcome the RBI's initiative to establish Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) for the fintch sector. This forward-thinking approach will play a crucial role in setting industry standards for operations, ethics, and business practices, ensuring that all fintech entities operate within a framework of integrity and responsibility. This is particularly significant for small and early-stage startups, which will benefit from clear guidance and a structured pathway towards sustainable growth and ethical operations," said Sundeep Mohindru, promoter & director, M1xchange.

It's worth noting that the RBI recognizes the integral role played by fintechs within the country's broader economic ecosystem and acknowledges that not all players can be directly regulated by authorities. Raja Debnath, MD, Veefin Solutions Limited, said, "SROs will serve as an invaluable resource in this context, regulating the community without hindering innovation. Moreover, by acting as a bridge between the fintech sector and the RBI, the SRO will assist the stakeholders with sector-specific insights and better address regulatory concerns, fostering cooperation and the overall development of the sector."

Sharing a similar opinion, Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said, "By fostering a development-oriented approach and inclusive governance, the SRO initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise financial & digital services and empower local retailers across Bharat."

Startups are confident that these industry-led SROs will create a more robust and trustworthy fintech ecosystem, benefiting all stakeholders.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'People Have the Right to Protect Their Likeness': Hollywood Lawyer Says Scarlett Johansson's OpenAI Controversy Is Only the Beginning

Johansson's push against OpenAI isn't the first legal action taken against the company.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'It Was Pretty High Risk': Leader of the World's Largest Architecture Firm Says Going 'Off Track' Led to Being a CEO

In a commencement speech on Thursday, Gensler Co-Chair Diane Hoskins urged MIT graduates to "build a career of impact" over worrying about being "on track."

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Top Funding Highlights: Startups of the Week [May 24–31]

The startups with the highest funding raised this week, from May 24 to May 31, are listed below. A quick rundown of them is as follows:

By Minakshi Sangwan
Starting a Business

Monetize Your Expertise — The Ultimate Guide to Creating and Selling Online Courses and eBooks

Unlock the secrets to transforming your knowledge into income with this comprehensive guide on creating and selling online courses and eBooks.

By Jonathan Herrick
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Lifestyle

New Seasons Of Top Five Much Awaited Web Series To Watch This June

As the makers of Kota Factory on Thursday morning, dropped a hint of the release date of its season 3, releasing on Netflix, here we share the upcoming season of much anticipated top five web series and why you have no reason to miss them…

By Arundhuti Banerjee