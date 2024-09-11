When the RBI Governor said, be as consistent as Rahul Dravid. Shriram Finance Ltd., the flagship company of the Shriram Group were prompt to recognise the brand ethos Dravid embodies.

When the RBI Governor said, be as consistent as Rahul Dravid. Shriram Finance Ltd., the flagship company of the Shriram Group were prompt to recognise the brand ethos Dravid embodies. This partnership with Rahul Dravid, as their Brand Ambassador, unites two iconic entities renowned for their trust and reliability. At the end of 50 years, the company felt Shriram's story was still to unfold. There are a lot of things the company is working on which little is known in the media.

Founded in 1979, Shriram Finance is a comprehensive finance provider that meets the demands of small company owners and road transport operators. It is a pioneer in the organized financing of used commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. With a vertically integrated business model, it provides financing for a wide range of products, such as working capital loans, gold, tractors and farm equipment, passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs), and personal loans. It has gained significant expertise over the past 45 years in the fields of loan origination, collections, and the appraisal of pre-owned commercial cars and other assets. With a network of 3,095 branches and 75,813 employees, it serves 87.14 lakh consumers throughout all of India.

Similar to how Dravid was the foundation of Indian cricket, Shriram Finance has supported many people and companies throughout the country on their financial travels. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance shared, "At Shriram Finance, our mission has always been to empower our customers by providing them with the financial tools and support they need to succeed. Rahul Dravid, with his commitment and impeccable record in nurturing young talent, aligns perfectly with our goal of enabling growth and success. We are thrilled to have him on board as our brand ambassador."

Speaking to Rahul Dravid, the Former Captain and Coach of the Indian National Cricket Team, he said, "I am honored to be associated with Shriram Finance, a company that has consistently prioritized the needs of its customers. Just as in cricket, where every innings is built on a foundation of trust and resilience, Shriram Finance has been building and supporting the financial journeys of individuals and businesses across India. I look forward to this partnership and to contributing to the company's continued success."