LenDenClub: India's Largest Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform

Fintech, when it emerged in the 21st century initially applied to the technology engaged in the backend systems of established financial institutes like banks. However, there was a prominent shift in consumer-oriented services between the years 2018 and 2022. The term Fintech now covers multiple sectors and industries such as nonprofits, education, investment management and more.

While working on this issue we had the opportunity of engaging with the Fintech company LenDenClub. To begin with, let's learn about problems the company solves in the fintech ecosystem. The country was facing issues with regard to accessing credit, poor digital payment infrastructure, lack of penetration of insurance products, etc. The Fintech industry has created various digital solutions to address these needs. LenDenClub aimed to take credit and investment options to last-mile customers via peer-to-peer lending platforms in India. Their platform has enabled them to democratize debt and generate higher returns for investors. Speaking to the team they said, "We have successfully brought hundreds of thousands of borrowers to the formal lending sector, preventing them from resorting to informal money lenders for loans".

LenDenClub is one of India's largest Peer-to-Peer lending platforms that employs around 20-25 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models in credit assessment, borrower repayment management and borrower-investor matchmaking. All these technological enhancements have given the platform an edge in achieving consistent portfolio performance for its investors. Every borrower, which gets approved on the platform, approximately goes through 600 points of verification before approval.

In our conversation, we learnt how the company retains their customers amid the cut-throat competition in the Fintech sector. The company prioritizes providing a great user experience through the platform's user-friendly interface, seamless transaction processes, timely customer support and creating easily scalable systems. They try to make investing as easy and straightforward as possible for their users and have created a matchmaking algorithm to match borrowers and investors on the platform. It diversifies investment up to Rs. 1 per borrower, making it around Rs. 5 per borrower at an investor's portfolio level. In the calendar year 2022, they processed around 340 crores of transactions in the system.

With the sector being under the preview of the regulators, it brings trust and credibility to the customers. Government compliance with applicable regulations is crucial for the industry's smooth functioning and long-term sustainability. However, in the long run, regulations always prove their worth. LenDenClub was the first P2P lending platform to become profitable in India. The company since its inception in 2015 with 180 employees and 5 Million plus app downloads has been profitable in FY21 and FY22.

One of the most significant life lessons according to Bhavin Patel, Cofounder and CEO of LenDenClub, "Is the importance of resilience and perseverance. Building a successful fintech enterprise requires a lot of hard work, patience, and dedication. Setbacks and challenges are inevitable, but it's essential to stay focused on the bigger picture. Secondly, innovation in technology, scalability of technology platforms and customer-centricity are the keys to success in the fintech industry. To stay ahead of the curve, it's essential to keep innovating, experimenting with new ideas and technologies, and continually improving the customer experience. This requires a deep understanding of customer needs and preferences, and a willingness to adapt and evolve based on their feedback."