Let's Dive Raises $1.7 Mn Funding Led By Surge The platform will use the funding to help remote teams eliminate isolation, spread the product to companies globally, and build a cross-border product team

By Prabhjeet Bhatla

Remote employee engagement and building team-culture platform Let's Dive on Tuesday announced it has raised $1.7 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge. The funding round also saw participation from Village Global, iSeed, Contactually, Remote.com, Khatabook, Mobile Premier League with Facebook, and OnDeck.

The company claims to use the funding to further build experiences to help remote teams eliminate isolation, spread the product to thousands of companies all over the world, and build a cross-border product team.

The global pandemic has upended traditional ways of working, forcing businesses all around the world to set themselves up remotely.

"Having founded and run one of the first 100 per cent remote working businesses, I have personally seen the importance of togetherness and team camaraderie as core pillars of company culture. Remote working poses a significant challenge for businesses trying to maintain this. With Let's Dive, we set out to solve this problem and drive real engagement and interaction amongst colleagues online," remarked Nitesh Agrawal, co-founder, Let's Dive.

It is a platform that eliminates isolation by bringing teams together and recreating a social space where participants can connect through a range of exciting activities. This creates deeper bonds amongst remote teams who lack the advantage of personal connections. Teams can play games such as poker, Pictionary, icebreakers, trivias, chess, card games, and organize YouTube watch parties.

Launched in early 2020, Let's Dive is an invite-only experience business currently using the platform include teams from Silicon Valley giants like Facebook, Airtable, and in India, some of the tech companies like Swiggy and Hike.

"Let's Dive has already gained strong traction and attracted hundreds of teams to our platform - without any marketing. The product's experience is so unique that teams feel connected within a few hours of usage. With the funding and partnership from Sequoia Capital India's Surge, as well as investors such as Village Global, we look forward to rolling out Let's Dive to businesses globally to help them create the best possible remote team culture," Agrawal added.
