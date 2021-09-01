Neobank moneyHOP Raises $1.25 Mn From International Investors The funds will help the company to strengthen its team at all levels, pursue aggressive growth targets, venture into the cross-border MSME payment space, and expand its international presence

By Prabhjeet Bhatla

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

moneyHOP—a UK-based company with an Indian subsidiary that provides seamless and cost-effective payments and remittance solutions—on Wednesday announced that it raised $1.25 million in a Seed round.

The funding was led by UK-based investors and managing directors from various multi-national investment banks with decades of experience in financial services. Some of the investors from the previous round held in 2020 also participated in the round.

This infusion of funds will help moneyHOP strengthen its team at all levels, pursue aggressive growth targets, venture into the cross-border micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) payment space, and expand its international presence.

moneyHOP feels how demonetization acted as a catalyst to fuel the exponential growth of domestic digital payments in India, COVID-19 is doing it to the cross-border payments and remittances. An increasing number of people are now opting for contactless international banking services.

"We are pleased to have international investors and prominent angels in the industry backing our vision. This funding will fuel our mission of providing businesses and individuals with a unified platform that makes international payments and remittances paperless, presence-less, and cashless while also being cost-effective. We are excited to relentlessly pursue our aim to revolutionize cross-border banking for millennials and businesses in India and globally," said Mayank Goyal, founder, and chief executive officer, moneyHOP.

Founded in 2019, moneyHOP's HOPRemit platform has helped thousands of international students and others remit tuition fees and maintenance in a digital, cost-effective, and paperless manner through its platform. moneyHOP has partnered with several key players in the ecosystem and enabled them to provide remittance on their platforms through Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS). The company has seen a consistent 100 per cent month-on-month growth since its launch and transacted millions of dollars through its platform.

Furthermore, moneyHOP's HOPApp is a multi-currency bank account that provides the users the ability to use the card both in India and abroad. It is an amalgamation/combines the functions of a debit and FX card, the company shared.

It aims at capturing the global aspirations of individuals and businesses who move around the world, live in different countries across the world, and sell to consumers worldwide. These customers value convenience, transparency, and instant gratification over anything else. However, moneyHOP feels that the current banking system has not kept pace up with the evolving needs of these consumers and businesses.

moneyHOP is now on a mission to provide seamless and cost-effective cross-border payments and remittance solutions for individuals and businesses in India, to begin with, and soon move into other geographies, globally.
Prabhjeet Bhatla

Former Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Bottomless Pit of Plagiarism': Disney, Universal File the First Major Hollywood Lawsuit Against an AI Startup

The complaint alleges that Midjourney copied characters from the movie studios, including Darth Vader and Homer Simpson.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

World Franchise Day Debuts With a Mission to Spotlight Local Businesses

Franchise leaders in more than 40 countries are marking the inaugural World Franchise Day on June 11 to celebrate the small business owners behind the world's biggest brands.

By Carl Stoffers
Leadership

5 CEOs Sat Down for a Candid Conversation — What They Revealed Could Change Your Entire Perspective on Leadership

These five CEOs get brutally honest about leadership, pressure and letting go of control.

By William Salvi
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Some Whole Foods Locations Are Experiencing Empty Shelves After a Main Distributor Was Hacked

A Whole Foods distributor was hit with a cyberattack last week, and it has led to empty shelves in stores around the country.

By Erin Davis
Branding

Take Control of What Your Online Presence Says About You

5 steps to make your online presence work for you — not against you.

By Kyle Christie