Rachna Ranade: Spreading Knowledge Globally

When you ask Rachna Ranade, the famous finance YouTuber, if she always wanted to be a content creator on social media, she would laugh it off and reveals that she always wanted to be a teacher. "At the core, I enjoy teaching the most. I started my career as a teacher. I had recorded a course named "Basics of Stock Market" which contained 16 hours of content. The same was and is available on my website www.rachanaranade.com. Few students of mine who had seen that course suggested that I upload at least one lecture of that course on YouTube. Within three months of uploading that video, it had gained 25,000 views and that's where the journey started!

For the content, Ranade and her team brainstorm right from ideation to video editing. "Every video is planned well in advance on the calendar, and follows a checklist to ensure all pieces are in place and are in a structured format. We also ensure that the content is delivered in the most simplified and entertaining manner," says Ranade, who has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

So, what makes a good content according to Ranade? "Making a viewer understand complex topics in a simplified manner is the key element that makes good content." However, with good comes ugly. Along with praises, Ranade has to deal with trolls but she does it constructively. "I always try to take constructive criticism in a positive way and implement the feedback in my future videos. I try my best to ignore trolls that are baseless and are intended just to spread negativity."

On choosing different mediums for content creation, Ranade says, "I believe YouTube is a good learning source for anyone looking for detailed explanation on various topics related to finance. Instagram, on the other hand, is a good way to get access to quick updates with short-form content. With Twitter and LinkedIn, one can stay updated with the latest news of what's happening in the market."

Ranade has collaborated with brands but in which she personally believes in. "When I do this, it automatically gets easier for me to make content for them. Most of the brands let the creator take the final decision regarding the creativity. More the freehand given to the creator, the better the video output is," says Ranade.

"As finance content creators, it is important to ensure that the content we are putting out is thoroughly researched and the information is well checked," adds Ranade.

In 2023, Ranade aims to establish herself as a brand at the local as well as global level. "The first one is taking place through our Marathi channel which has been growing at almost one lakh subscribers per month since August. For the second, I recently got a chance to be the speaker at the 1 billion summit in Dubai, I got invited to share my views in seminars conducted by ICAI branches at Abu Dhabi and Muscat and also got invited by Google in California!"