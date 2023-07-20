Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The first thing that comes to most founders' minds when they consider finance is a venture raise. However, obtaining venture capital is more difficult now than it was a year and a half ago due to the state of the economy. That's a dilemma for startups that require outside capital to hasten expansion.

The past several years have seen the emergence of alternative financial options. When you don't have the rapid growth needed today for VCs, solutions include financing through friends and family, debt, and clients.

Friends and family

For initial money, many entrepreneurs ask their friends and family. This is a great alternative for entrepreneurs that only need a little funding to get started, but caution should be exercised while using it. Friends and family are typically more inclined to be understanding if you are unable to repay the loan, but they might not be as understanding if your endeavour is unsuccessful.

In addition, unlike with traditional forms of finance, there is no need for any kind of evaluation or due diligence. The small caveat is that you are going to be compensated for their confidence in you with their money.

Debt financing

Debt, debt financing, or debt partners are the second option. Different debt financing options are available, including secured and unsecured debt. There are numerous solutions available, and each provides a unique set of advantages. As the loan and interest are anticipated to be paid back directly through the business's revenue stream, this option, whether it be a credit card or structured debt, typically becomes available when you have some revenue.

There are many reasons why the amount of venture debt that companies are attempting to raise has increased disproportionately during periods like these. The increasing caution among VC investors, which causes a longer timeline before closing equity rounds, is one important aspect. Ankit Agarwal, Director-Venture Debt, Lighthouse Canton, claimed that founders are using venture debt as a dependable and fast source of finance during this time as a preventative step.

Additionally, according to Agarwal, the market's muted valuations have led to lower equity rounds. Founders are currently looking for strategies to reach their fundraising goals without significantly diluting their ownership. Venture debt has become well-known as a great remedy because it is a non-dilutive kind of financing.

"Finally, the current funding environment has presented opportunities for well-funded players to acquire smaller companies that have been unable to raise equity. In such cases, venture debt serves as a valuable tool for acquirers. It enables them to finance these acquisitions without significantly depleting their equity capital, which they may prefer to allocate towards organic growth initiatives," he continued.

Financial support from clients

The third option is to finance your business by using your clients. Find the clients who will provide the startup capital for your business to succeed. This approach gives you the most power despite being a little more conventional. You can always rearrange your capital in the future. When you start to make money, you can move up to series A and find a reliable investor. When you start receiving income, you can haggle for better conditions.

Despite the current venture downturn, you may still reach those growth milestones and maximise future valuations by taking into account these alternative funding sources and making the right decision for your company.