4 Motivational Documentaries To Help You Achieve Your Goals

When it comes to binge-watching, films and TV shows may not always be your first choice. To some, it may even seem like a waste of their time but what if the content left you inspired?

They say an idea can change your life and several individuals are living proof of this statement. What better than to watch a documentary on them to instil hope, a zest for life and a never give up mindset? Here are four documentaries that not only show the success of people but their journey with struggles, hardships and failures.

1. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

This documentary shows the 2 hours long 2018 Coachella concert, which was a culmination of Beyoncé's twenty-two-year-long career. Beyoncé, not only is the focus of the film but she is also its creator, director and producer. The film starts with her iconic opening act at Coachella and then shifts back to how she is the first-ever African American woman to headline Coachella. We also see her journey of preparing to return to her 'Home' the stage after delivering her twins. The music, narration and treatment of the film make it one of the most inspiring films about a strong woman.

2. Man On The Wire

If you ever have dwelled in the world of documentaries 'Man on the Wire' would definitely be familiar. This 2008 Academy Award winner directed by James Marsh is about a man who walked on a tightrope connecting the twin towers of the World Trade Center in 1974. The film does not even mention the 9/11 attacks which tells you so much about the treatment and direction of the film as the 'Man On The Wire' is about the Twin towers being made inferior by man through his bravery and not a radical act or terrorism.

3. Katy Perry: Part of Me

This 2012 film about pop icon Katy Perry gives you a sneak peek into the life of a celebrity. The film included clips of Perry's hit concerts and performances. What the world found out after the release of the film, is the pain behind her stage smile. One of the most hard-hitting moments in the film is when Perry's marriage ended with Russell Brand right before going on stage. The pain she endured and the ultimatum presented to her, where she chose to get on the stage and perform despite the turbulence in her personal life makes your heartache. Like her, we all make these decisions to carry on despite the pain we are in several phases of life.

4. Jiro Dreams Of Sushi

Jiro's restaurant is located in the basement of a Tokyo high-rise with ten seats at the counter and has been awarded three Michelin stars. The film directed by David Gelb shows the world of Jiro, the perfectionist. If one were to learn from him as an apprentice they would spend half their life only learning how to squeeze a towel correctly before moving on to boiling an egg. The film shows you what life would be with only one dream and one aim, in this case, that is the desire to make sushi. His attention to detail and passion is infectious, what is amazing is that the film focuses on Jiro's life and work in the culinary sense but the takeaways are far more than that.