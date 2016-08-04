Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Good habits are necessary to live dreams life. Before we discuss, about what habits are needed to become a successful person, businessman or an Entrepreneur, let me give you my opinion about it. Most of the people dream to become a successful person in their life. The current generation wants to have a luxurious life but without any fixed goal about how they will have it. It is like a "Body without a Soul". Whatever you want to become, GOAL is necessary. After fixing the goal, follow the following habits to become successful.

1. Create To-do List

Benefits of making To-do list is you will not forget what work you have to do presently and in the future. You will be more organized.

If you have made To-do list then you can prioritize your work which work is more important and which can be done later. You will have more clear idea what to do next. Forgetting is a trait of human but To-do list can also act as a reminder. It also helps to improve your confidence level.

2. Wake Up at least 2 Hour before the work

Waking up early always helps us that all have learned from the beginning. You will have more time to do all your Routine and your mind will be relaxed as there is no hurry to do work. You get time to decide how you are going to execute your whole day and you can organize yourself you to follow To-do list.

3. Record yourself during meeting/work/task

We are living in an advanced technological era where we can record our audio/video via mobile phone or any other smart devices. So, by observing audio/video later that you recorded, you can identify the mistakes that you make and then you can work on it to improve those mistakes. By doing this you can perform better in future with more confidence.

4. Networking

Networking is the most important aspect in all working environment. If you have enough money but there is no network to work on that, it will be very difficult for you to get your first start. Networking helps you to connect to the people that are already in that field and from their experience you can execute your idea in a better way. Networking helps you to stay connected with the world and the happening going around you.

5. Read Everyday

As you might know, most billionaires have really good reading habits as they are constantly read a newspaper, journals etc. You take any field, reading always help you to be very much part of the world. There are many journals, books, and articles which will help you to stay connected with the world. Reading improves knowledge.I think habits and hobbies make the present and future of persons.