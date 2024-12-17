Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At its inaugural Smbhav Summit in 2020, Amazon had pledged to create 2 million direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025. Besides, it aimed to digitize 10 million small businesses and enable $20 billion in cumulative exports. The company is on track to fulfill these pledges, with Amazon already creating 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs in India. These jobs are across industries like IT, ecommerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation, skill development, and more. The company has also enabled nearly $13 billion in e-commerce exports.

"Over the last 4-5 years, we have invested significant time and effort towards the pledges we announced at the inaugural Smbhav Summit in 2020. We are humbled to share that we have hit our pledge to digitize 10 million small businesses one year ahead of time and have enabled over 12 million small businesses to become a part of India's digital economy. We have enabled nearly $13 billion in cumulative exports and have created nearly 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs in India," said Samir Kumar, country manager, Amazon India.

The company has now increased its exports pledge four-fold, planning to enable $80 billion in cumulative exports by 2030.

Amit Agarwal, senior VP, emerging markets, Amazon, said at Sambhav 2024, "I am incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Amazon in India. As one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India is a key market for Amazon and our focus areas align well with the Government's vision and priorities of digitizing small businesses, boosting exports and creating jobs. We are committed to investing in these key sectors and look forward to contributing to India's economic growth."

Amazon has earmarked $120 million from its Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in startups that digitize consumer goods manufacturing in India and cater to domestic and global demand, creating thousands of jobs. The milestones will be driven by a combination of exports through Amazon's Global Selling program for Indian MSMEs, manufacturers and D2C startups as well as sourcing Made-in-India products to be sold on Amazon's global marketplaces. Amazon will continue to enable exports from various sectors, including home & kitchen products, apparel & textiles, toys, health & nutrition supplements, ayurveda products etc.