In a world where startups often chase rapid growth and quick exits, Mark Kahn has chosen a different path—one rooted in patience, purpose, and long-term transformation. As Managing Partner at Omnivore, Mark has spent over a decade investing in startups that aim to solve deep, structural problems across agriculture, food, and rural systems.

"We invest in startups that are solving difficult but fundamental problems," he said. For Mark, the core investment thesis is not just about returns. It is about strengthening food security, promoting agricultural prosperity, improving resource efficiency, and building rural resilience.

Unlike generalist investors, Omnivore focuses only on specific sectors. "Agriculture, climate tech, and rural businesses are full of variables. If you don't understand these well, it's hard to make the right call," he explained. This sharp focus allows him to see what others might miss—opportunities hidden beneath logistical or regulatory complexities.

Mark and his team typically come in early, investing at the Seed or Series A stage. "This is when decisions about product, pricing, and customers are still forming," he stated. Early involvement lets Omnivore help shape the business and guide it through long feedback cycles, which are common in rural markets.

He believes founders from tier II or tier III cities often have a stronger connection to their users. "Where the founder is based isn't as important as how close they are to their end-user," he noted. But to scale, founders must also build systems that bridge rural realities and business execution.

Mark also pays close attention to how startups handle India's structural constraints. "We look at whether the team understands these constraints and has a plan to work with them," he shared. Success, he believes, lies in practical design and grounded execution.

Looking ahead, Mark is excited about deep tech and frontier science. "We're seeing a shift toward systems-oriented businesses that tie technology to real-world impact," he said.

Through it all, Mark remains committed to backing teams who are building not just for growth, but for India's most critical challenges—one step, and one startup, at a time.

