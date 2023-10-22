We Founder Circle has invested in 104 deals in more than 80 unique startups. It has also given seven partial exits to its investors in the second year. Fintech and Banking hold immense promise and are poised to attract significant attention, according to co-founder Gaurav VK Singhvi

Since its inception in 2020, We Founder Circle (WFC), a Mumbai-based start-up investment platform for early stage founders, has invested in 104 deals in more than 80 unique startups. It has also given seven partial exits to its investors in the second year. Over 6,700 investors from over 400 cities and more than 40 countries have participated in over 100 deals with over $20 million investments. It closed its second year with 71 investment rounds in 53 unique startups and emerged as the largest angel network in India in 2022.

In December last year, it launched two funds—Invstt Trust and We Founder Circle Global Angels Fund—in GIFT City. The former is an AIF registered with SEBI as an angel fund, to empower early-stage startup investments in India. The latter is a cross-border fund targeting investors from across the globe.

The platform has supported innovative business models within various sectors like EV, Agritech, Healthcare, and Fintech sectors. "In EV space, our support has enabled companies like Oben, Zypp, Evify and Kazam to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry, bringing sustainable transportation solutions to the forefront. In Agritech, we have actively invested in visionary startups like Growit and Humus, leveraging cuttingedge technology to drive transformative changes in the agricultural sector," says Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-Founder, We Founder Circle.

Ayushpay, Yogify, and Glamyo are among the healthcare-focused startups that the platform has empowered. In fintech, the investments are in companies like YPay, Microfinance, and Banksathi that have propelled innovation in the financial technology space, redefining how individuals and businesses manage their finances.

Singhvi also feels that realm of space technology is rapidly emerging as a game-changer. "The successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 has turned heads globally. This accomplishment sets the stage for exciting innovations in space technology over the next seven years." says Singhvi.

Fintech and Banking hold immense promise and are poised to attract significant attention, according to Singhvi. "They have undergone revolutionary changes, evident in improvements like the UPI payment system. Nevertheless, there's still untapped potential, especially in simplifying international transactions. I foresee a new era of innovation and growth. The next seven years will be filled with exciting opportunities that we can't wait to be a part of," says Singhvi.

But what has been Singhvi's first investment? " I took my first step as an investor in 2016. I invested in a company called DSYH (Don't Scratch Your Head). This company was unique because it was solving a problem for ecommerce merchants. These merchants faced challenges when customers made purchases and returns and reconciliation became an important challenge for them. The company tackled this issue, but over time, its focus expanded. This experience taught me valuable lessons about spotting dedicated founders and promising products."

Singhvi tells that in the past 8 years, his perspective has evolved. "Initially, I focused on a founder's passion and the product, but I've come to realize that other factors also contribute significantly to a startup's success. All my investments have been remarkable. This is because every startup and founder brings something unique to the table. Each one is special in its own way," Singhvi adds.