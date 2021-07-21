Flipkart Introduces Camera In Its App

Using this feature, customers can view products in their physical environment to understand their fit and how they will look like in real life

learn more about Prabhjeet Bhatla

By Prabhjeet Bhatla

Flipkart

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday announced the introduction of an immersive e-commerce experience with Flipkart Camera, an augmented reality capability on the Flipkart App.

This new offering will enable shoppers to leap from "imagining' to "experiencing' what a product will look like in reality before making a purchase.

With e-commerce today becoming a part of our lives, there is a need and an opportunity to bring real-life purchasing experiences to customers using technologies such as augmented reality. Flipkart Camera aims to make the online experience more engaging and beneficial for customers and help them make informed decisions.

In categories such as furniture, luggage and large appliances, where customers need to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision, customers can have a visual, 3D experience of products using Flipkart Camera.

Another important category where this capability will build customer confidence and remove guesswork is the Beauty category, with customers getting a chance to try products virtually before making a decision. With customers increasingly shopping on the go and from the comfort of their homes, this new experience will enable customers to purchase the right product without having to step out given COVID-19 restrictions.

"At Flipkart, we are constantly working towards making e-commerce an inclusive and immersive experience for customers. With the Flipkart Camera feature, we aim to take this experience a notch higher by offering in-house demonstrations of products from the comfort of a consumer's living room, thereby helping them make an informed decision before purchasing. This technology has far-reaching applications and can improve customer experience manifold while also helping customers find the right product fit," said Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer, Flipkart.

The rapid adoption of smartphones has propelled the usage of augmented reality amongst customers. According to a report by Gartner, Gen Z and millennials are driving the demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features, with 30 per cent of the sample space wanting more AR/VR capabilities incorporated in their shopping experience.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Insider Tips for Improving Your Confidence as a Public Speaker

Presenting publicly can be a nerve-wracking experience. Here are five key tips to help you boost your confidence.

By Andres Tovar

Technology

Up, Up And Away: Inside India's First Private Space-Tech Company

In the beginning, investors did not believe that a 24-year-old could form a space company in India.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Leadership

Spark Efficient Project Management With These 3 Steps

Here's how you can give your project management efforts the jolt of energy they need.

By Gus Cicala

Leadership

5 Steps to Communicate Like a Boss

Here are five tips leaders can use to improve their communication skills.

By Chris Mayfield

Real Estate

How to Create a $1 Million Real Estate Portfolio

Getting into real estate investing is a natural progression for many entrepreneurs as the current market is one of the best for securing your money's value.

By Sean Boyle

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton