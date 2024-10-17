Currently, Dozee touches a million patients on an annualized basis across 300 hospitals in the US and India. It aims to touch about 2,000 hospitals in the next few years.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthtech startup Dozee is aiming to solve a critical problem in the healthcare system that often fail during emergencies. The lack of effective early detection mechanisms leads to poor health outcomes as manageable conditions are overlooked until it's too late. Currently available solutions frequently fall short; many patients especially elderly individuals find them uncomfortable or forget to use, charge, or maintain them.

Founded by Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, Dozee aims to revolutionize patient care with technology. Both founders worked in Altair Engineering where they used to develop high-end mechanical simulation software for car manufacturers and the aviation industry.

"That's where we used a lot of sensors and data telemetry to monitor health of cars. During that time, an unfortunate event happened in the family and that got us to think. When it comes to human health, we are not using data as much as we could and that's what really inspired us to start Dozee 9 years back with a vision to use AI to save millions of lives and to do it at scale," Dandwate, CEO and Co-founder, Dozee told Entrepreneur India.

There is a pressing need for a comprehensive, clinically-proven, real-time monitoring solution that is accurate, dependable, and user-friendly while adhering to international standards of data security and privacy. Dozee provides AI-based contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS) for continuous patient monitoring with a mission to save lives.

Bengaluru-based Dozee is now looking to expand in India and the US as part of its growth trajectory. Currently, it touches a million patients on an annualized basis across 300 hospitals in the US and India covering 17,000 hospital beds. India accounts for 280 hospitals out of 300.

"We aim to touch about 2,000 hospitals in the next few years. The US is not a not a saturated market, especially in the field that we are. The crisis of nursing is even bigger in the US than in India also The number of nurses are not there. The aging population is on a rise and we are seeing some great uptick there and the market is wide open," Dandwate said.

As far as the India market is concerned, there are challenges of infrastructure…we don't have enough infrastructure to support 1.5 billion population. So, technology is definitely a big enabler because we really cannot do that with just human," added Dandwate.

Most recently, Dozee launched 'Shravan', a clinical-grade AI-powered RPM service offering continuous, contactless monitoring of vital signs such as heart rate, respiration, blood pressure, and sleep patterns. Built on AI-powered Ballistocardiography, the system uses advanced AI algorithms to analyze biomarkers and provide timely alerts for any deviations, reducing the risk of health emergencies and enabling timely medical intervention. The technology is US FDA-cleared and adheres to international standards for data privacy. Health data can be accessed via a user-friendly mobile app, ensuring that NRIs stay connected to their parents' health 24/7, regardless of distance.

Dozee has so far raised a total funding of US$35 million. It plans to raise another round in the next 6-9 months to fuel its expansion to the US market.