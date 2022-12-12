How 8Bit Creatives Ushered In a New Era Of Gaming In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

8Bit Creatives is a company that has revolutionized how gaming is done in India, and created monetization opportunities for gamers, ushering in a new era of gaming and esports as a viable career option. Animesh Agarwal is the CEO and founder of 8Bit Creatives and S8UL, its sister concern, which together represent a one stop solution for anyone looking to leverage the power of esports and gaming in India.

Animesh Agarwal

Their offerings as 8Bit Creatives include representing gamers to help manage and build their portfolio of work and they provide consultancy to tech platforms and businesses in the esports space. Among other brands, they particularly work closely with giants like One Plus, Elgato, Corsair, Logitech etc to enable adaption of new age tech by India's growing gaming demographic. One way of looking at them would be as the nexus of gamers, games, marketing and technology.

Besides that, their offerings are targeted exactly to suite the requirements of Gen Z and Gen alpha, therefore helping marketers and brands tap into the right audience and markets.

As an industry, gaming has seen multiple setbacks in the last couple of years, including game bans, audience perception changes besides the common evil of pandemic in such nascent stage of the industry. 8Bit's mantra for staying ahead of the game is to quickly adopt the latest technology- from virtual reality devices, to metaverse to the latest streaming devices, mics and gaming gear. "We have focused on exposing India's market to the best tech available out there, and leading by example. In terms of our campaigns, we have inhouse experts to ensure that we don't just follow latest trends, but also create trends, which is important as industry leaders," Agarwal explained.

The biggest challenge in a business like theirs is to have the creators stick with the organisation for a longer period of time. Maintaining impeccable relations with clients, providing the best possible service to creators, and having well drafted, foolproof legal contracts are all the best possible ways to keep the business growing.

"Over next two years, we are planning to explore growth in multiple games and further develop gaming content. We hope to mature the industry, and as industry leaders must, find a way to stabilize the industry, paving the way for success, not only for us, but for all stakeholders of the gaming industry," added Agarwal.

Additionally, they hope to be the earliest adopters of advancements like cloud gaming for PC games, set to be launched by Airtel 5G or to immerse ourselves in experiential gaming made possible through Virtual Reality devices and metaverse. They hope to further digitize themselves and truly usher in Web 3.0 into the Indian Gaming Ecosystem.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari