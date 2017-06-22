How Diversity At Work Can Change The World

It's time we start hiring talent which adds to the diversity in our organizations even if the trade-off is some essential skills. It's worth it.

One evening, there was a 2 minute video of Mckinsey careers on my FB feed in which they shared what has been the one reason which has made them one of the world's largest organizations, and that one reason was diversity.

Toward the end of the video, I realized that unknowingly, the first 15 employees weren't from logistics and thinking deeper made me realize the other aspects of our workforce which made us fairly diverse. Though we're yet to hire Non n male/female genders, we were 15 people (back then) from different age groups, industries, academic backgrounds and so on.

After researching online, one core learning was that most global enterprises publicize their diversity at workforce and share that as the reason for their continued growth and dominance.

Let's look at some known and lesser known ways in which diversity can help: Known

1. Unbelievable ideas

Diversity brings infinite ideas to solve common challenges. Try having a brainstorming session with a group having similar past experience and one with a diverse group, and you'll realize the new avenues of thoughts which open up due to different philosophies of a diverse group.

2. Perspectives poles apart

One starts thinking of Obama and diversity makes it Russell Peters. Each situation is looked from many different ways, it's like having the 6 Thinking Hats concept applied everyday to everything.

3. Adding to the team's combined skills for achieving larger goals

One of my colleague is good at stalking (yes that's a skill), and by spending quality time on Instagram, she was able to discover a logistics startup in the first week of its operations and we've been tracking it ever since. Some skills of a diverse group can help with all levels of goals for any organization.

Lesser Known