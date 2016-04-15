These tips could go a long way for employers in showing their support for a good cause and in building goodwill with their employees.

After its first successful run in January this year, odd even traffic rule has strike back from April 15 onwards. The rule has made many Delhites who are used to taking their cars to their workplace jittery, wondering how they will manage during these 15 days.

To make your life little easy during these two weeks, Entrepreneur India has some tips for the employers to make the odd-even a successful one for their employees

Motive Your Employess to be a Active Part of the Scheme:

A conscientious company thinks about the welfare of its employees, and also the public at large. It is important to engage employees on the importance of the scheme and to motivate them to be active contributors to make it a success.

Without their active and mindful participation, the Government's objective to lower pollution in Delhi / NCR will remain on paper. Answer as many questions as possible to make employees confident of their participation.

Lead by Example

Senior executives can talk from their example, how they cycled to work or carpooled with their neighbors, family, and friends to take turns to drop the children to school, commute to work, or run errands like grocery shopping.They benefitted also by strengthening bonds with everyone involved, and in the process saved a few bucks too! Such real life examples add to the energy boost and motivation of the employees to act in a similar fashion.

Encourage Carpooling and Public Transport

By allowing use of the company intranet, employees can form their own carpooling groups for hassle free coordination.Employers may also look at tying-up with shuttle service providers on pay per seat basis as an additional service to employees during this time or make suggestions of apps of motorcycle taxi providers such as M-Taxi, car pooling services such as Orahi, etc.

Relaxed work hours:

Companies can look at providing flexi timings and work-from-homeoption during this period. This may include early call out timings or work-from-home provisions on days employees aren't able to take their private vehicles out.

These tips could go a long way for employers in showing their support for a good cause and in building goodwill with their employees. And also help them to positively embrace this scheme introduced in the larger interest of reducing air pollution in Delhi.

