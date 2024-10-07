Small business owners often have a significant portion of their wealth tied up in their businesses, but many don't realize just how much potential they're sitting on. That's where Development Theory comes in.

Miranda Kishel founded the company, which specializes in helping business owners understand and unlock the value of their enterprises. Kishel sees this as a crucial step for owners looking to grow, invest, or plan an exit strategy.

"Many business owners are surprised when they see just how much value is locked in their business," Kishel says. Development Theory aims to make this information accessible, allowing owners to make informed decisions about their companies' futures.

Technology Making Valuation Easier

Development Theory uses technology to streamline the often tedious process of business valuation as one of its standout features. Instead of relying on old-fashioned, paper-based methods, the company offers a proprietary online portal that guides business owners through the entire process—from document submission to receiving detailed insights unique to their businesses.

This method saves time and cuts costs, making it more feasible for businesses to access high-quality valuations.

Kishel emphasizes that the goal is to make the valuation process as simple and efficient as possible. "We've created a system that lets business owners focus on what they do best while we handle the details of the valuation," she explains. This benefits the owners and gives them a clearer picture of their business's worth in a fraction of the time.

Tailored Solutions for Small Businesses

Development Theory offers more than just valuations. The company provides tailored growth plans and exit strategies designed to meet the specific needs of each business. This personalized procedure makes sure that business owners receive advice directly applicable to their situation, whether they're looking to expand or prepare for an eventual sale.

In today's market, where digital transformation is reshaping businesses' operations, Development Theory's services are increasingly relevant. The company's data-driven insights help business owners stay competitive and plan effectively for the future.

Kishel notes that many clients are unaware of the various exit options. Development Theory empowers owners by educating them on available choices, enabling them to make decisions aligned with their long-term goals.

The Future of Business Valuation

Using technology in business valuation isn't just about speeding things up—it's about changing how business owners can plan for their future. Development Theory's method reflects a broader shift in the accounting and financial services industry, where digital tools are becoming essential. The accounting sector in the U.S. is expected to grow by 5% annually between 2024 and 2025, with much of this growth fueled by digital services.

Companies like Development Theory will become increasingly vital in helping small businesses thrive as the industry embraces greater automation and digital integration. Kishel and her team are committed to staying ahead of the curve, always looking for ways to improve and expand their offerings. The future holds many opportunities for those who are ready to innovate.

"We're always thinking about what's next," Kishel says. "Our focus is on giving these businesses the tools they need to succeed today and in the years to come."

As more small businesses seek to unlock their potential, Kishel's company is ready to guide them through the process, one valuation at a time.