Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Almost every restaurants deal with logistical issues like inconsistent quality and service, poor turnaround time, limited options, lack of knowledge of standards and technology implementation etc.

We know that the restaurant business is heavily dependent on customer service and satisfaction. Turnaround times become critical here. And this goes with the vendors and other stakeholders of this sector as well. They struggle with credit logistics; unawareness about customer needs; timely market updates, lack of technology to address orders and to manage inventory etc.

To address all these problems, IIT Kanpur alumni Abhishek, Nitin, Harshit and Kushang have founded Adurcup, a transaction platform for restaurants.

This Delhi-NCR based startup helps restaurants by becoming a one-stop solution for all major restaurant needs. With over 150 verticals and 1000's of sku's that a restaurant/qsr needs, they are solving a big pain point of "procurement" problem of restaurants.

It has completed one year of its operations and now they have launched three new verticals for pest control, cleansing/hygiene products and social WiFi.

"By being the only players in the market, the opportunity for us is huge as of now and looks promising. We have been focusing on getting our unit economics right and we ensure that every added vertical becomes operationally profitable in 60 days time. We are in a revision mode and with more market sense and inputs from the customers, Adurcup will become a better way to run a restaurant," said Kushang, Ceo and Co-founder, Adurcup.

The startup offers a wide variety of outsourcing services to restaurants so that the restaurants can focus only on their core competency. Currently, with more than 1000 outlets and 500 vendors on board, Adurcup is creating the largest transacting community in the F&B industry. It is projecting to affect the dining experience of more than 2.5 million customers monthly by the end of second quarter of the financial year 2016-17.

"A highly mentorable team that understands the market and its economics and they are also extremely open-minded and forthcoming to its dynamics. They have clinched the recipe for success and scale. They have charted a clear course through the maze of standardized procedures, technology, and analytics," said Vikram Upadhyaya, Chief Mentor and Evangelist, GHV Accelerator.

The startup, which is currently operational in Delhi NCR, sold over 4000 units of disposable products a day (till Feb 2016); and has now grown by 300 per cent by May 2016. With the new verticals, Adurcup is projecting to sell 50,000 units a day by the end of second quarter of the financial year 2016-17.

The startup was previously funded by the Founders of Dineout for an undisclosed amount in July2015. Thereafter, Adurcup received $100K as a part of the accelerator program by GHV.