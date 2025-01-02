Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kia India, a mass-premium automaker, has achieved a milestone of delivering 255,038 vehicles in 2024. This is a 6 per cent increase over the 240,919 units delivered in 2023, making it the highest-ever delivery performance in the company's history. This growth is on the back of strong sales coming from Tier-I and Tier- II cities. In 2025, the company is looking to consolidate its position further in the market with the launch of the Syros model, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. The company claims that the Syros model is tailored to meet the needs of urban drivers and tech-savvy adventurers, blending versatility with cutting-edge advancements.

In 2024, the company opened 126 new dealerships and 36 certified pre-owned(CPO)outlets, expanding its network to 700 touch points across 301 cities nationwide. The Kia Sonet was a key driver of this success, with the delivery of 102,337 units, solidifying its leadership in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment.

Additionally, the brand delivered over 563 units of the luxurious Carnival Limousine within just two months of its launch. Kia India's international reach also grew, with exports totaling 25,404 units in 2024, underscoring the increasing global appeal of its vehicles.

"Our focus on ensuring the timely delivery for vehicles has not only allowed customers to enjoy their favorite Kia models but also strengthened our foundation for future growth. As we move into 2025,we are excited about the upcoming launch of the Syros, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With this, we will set new industry benchmarks and reinforce our leadership position in the market," said Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president and head of sales and marketing at Kia India.

Kia India also announced up to 2 per cent price hike across its entire lineup. The hike is effective from January 1, 2025, primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs.

Explaining the company's commitment towards customer service, Brar added, "From our innovative product offerings to our exceptional customer service, we're committed to exceeding expectations at every touchpoint. Our focus on personalized experiences, timely support, and continuous improvement has been instrumental in this recognition."