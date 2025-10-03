Her expertise in Financial Due Diligence and Cross-Border Transactions helps companies treat finance not as a numbers game but as a narrative

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are often defined by speed and scale, but these complex operations tend to overlook clarity. As a M&A Strategy and Transactions specialist, Arunima Motiwala has built her career on prioritizing smarter decision-making. Her expertise in Financial Due Diligence and Cross-Border Transactions helps companies treat finance not as a numbers game but as a narrative.

Q. With over a decade of experience in your field, you've advised Fortune 500 companies, private equity (PE) funds, and high-growth startups alike. This begs the question: What first drew you to M&A?

A. I've always been drawn to intellectually challenging work, and M&A gave me exposure to how different businesses and industries function beneath the surface. I was fascinated by the pace, the depth of analysis, and the opportunity to influence critical decisions. What I enjoy most is connecting data to judgment and understanding what truly drives value in a transaction.

Q. You've mentioned that it can be difficult for women in finance to find success—how did you navigate these challenges and set yourself apart?

A. Navigating cross-border transactions as a woman in a male-dominated field was challenging. I often had to prove my credibility in high-pressure boardrooms. However, strong female role models have helped me believe in myself and thrive in such challenging situations. Building deep expertise, staying client-focused, and maintaining consistent performance helped me earn respect and recognition. [Now] I bring a unique combination of deep financial expertise, broad industry exposure, and global M&A experience.

Q. After overcoming these obstacles and making your voice heard, what would you say stands out as your proudest achievement?

A. One of the most notable moments of my career came during a buy-side diligence for an industrial manufacturer. I noticed that gross margins remained stable despite a sharp rise in raw material costs. While the variance analysis initially checked out, a deeper review of inventory revealed a significant buildup in finished goods over three quarters. The company had been capitalizing not just direct materials, but also freight-in and factory overhead, without aligning those costs to actual sales. This artificially inflated gross margins and concealed underlying operational issues.

Further analysis uncovered USD 3.5 million in aging and slow-moving inventory that had not been written down. Management claimed future demand would absorb it, but sales forecasts told a different story. I flagged this risk early, recommended a write-down, and worked with our client to revise the working capital peg. This led to a USD 3 million price reduction and a specific indemnity tied to inventory valuation, safeguarding against post-close margin compression.

Q. Today, you leverage your expertise in M&A as an entrepreneur, helping companies in various industries go from startups to MNCs. Why did you decide to take this step forward?

A. The trust clients placed in me. That trust motivated me to build something of my own. I launched Astrawise Advisors to offer independent, high-quality deal support with a personal touch, grounded in expertise, responsiveness, and a deep understanding of what's at stake. My goal is to make M&A more thoughtful and more human, especially in cross-border contexts where cross-cultural difference matters.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next few years? Where might Astrawise Advisors be headed next?

A. I plan to build Astrawise Advisors into a recognized name in financial advisory, including due diligence, strategy, and restructuring, known for precision, agility, and trusted insights. I envision speaking at global M&A forums, mentoring more women in finance, and contributing meaningfully to the evolving investment ecosystem. Ultimately, I want to help shape a more transparent, inclusive, and globally connected M&A landscape.