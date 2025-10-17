Grocery business grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y, followed by Fashion & Lifestyle businesses at 22 per cent and consumer electronics biz at 18 per cent Y-o-Y

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) recorded profit after tax (PAT) of INR 3, 439 crore in the second quarter of FY26, ending 30th September. PAT was up 17.18 per cent, compared with the same period a year ago. Revenue stood at INR 90,018 crore, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y. Growth was on the back of festive buying and GST reduction. The grocery business clocked highest growth.

Isha M. Ambani, executive director, RRVL, said, "RRVL recorded strong performance during the quarter led by our relentless focus on operational excellence, investments in stores and digital platforms and festive buying across consumption baskets. GST rate changes will further accelerate consumption growth as consumers get the benefit of lower prices. Our focus remains on building brands that inspire and resonate across India."

Grocery business grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y, highest in RRVL, followed by Fashion & Lifestyle businesses at 22 per cent and consumer electronics biz at 18 per cent Y-o-Y.

The Grocery business saw double-digit growth Y-o-Y in core categories: packaged food grew by 20 per cent, staples grew by 18 per cent, and home and personal care (HPC) grew by 13 per cent. Additionally, the volume of Fruits and Vegetables (F&V) was up by 62 per cent Y-o-Y.

Staples and HPC categories outperformed, registering a growth of 35 per cent Y-o-Y and 25 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Urban areas continued their strong growth momentum with uptick across all categories. Commodities grew by 20 per cent Y-o-Y, while home care, hair care, and air care all grew by 15 per cent Y-o-Y.

In order to tap into gifting business opportunities, RRVL, launched a specialized corporate gifting campaign.

Focus on new store opening continues with 412 new stores momentum. Quick Hyper-Local Commerce maintains strong growth trajectory.