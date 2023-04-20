The 'Apple' Of Delhi's Eye: Tim Cook Launches First Retail Store

As fans throng Saket's Citywalk Mall in Delhi to get a glimpse of Tim Cook, the CEO happily poses and signs autographs amid the second grand retail store opening

It was around 10 am on Thursday morning, when a piping ovation from a set of audience, drew the attention of the entire crowd thronging the Saket's Citywalk Mall in Delhi. Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, was here to launch the second Apple retail store in India.

Soon after the inauguration, Tim Cook met his fans–some were waiting since 6 am. Many greeted Cook with their old iPhones and Macs and some of them even got a lucky autograph from the CEO.

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, interacting with one his youngest fans during the store opening in Saket's Citywalk Mall in Delhi |Credit: Tim Cook's Twitter account

A fan named Lakshya brought a nicely disassembled and preserved iPhone 4s sitting inside a thick photo frame and got it signed by Cook. Besides being the chairman of Select Group, Arjun Sharma is also an admirer of Cook and Apple products. He got his Apple bag signed by the CEO and was happily posing with it.

Describing his enthralling experience in Delhi, Cook tweeted, "What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We're delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket!"

As part of his Delhi visit, the CEO also met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and discussed the positive impact technology can make on India's future. "We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," he tweeted.

Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple's operations in India run on 100 per cent renewable energy and are carbon neutral. Ahead of Earth Day, Apple is announcing progress toward its ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030, including a new framework for sharing the reduced climate impact of new models of iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch. The company is also announcing new partnerships for innovating climate solutions and engaging communities, and inviting customers to learn and take action with new curated collections and tailored activities across Apple platforms.

Already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, Apple has decreased its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015, even as the company's revenue has grown by over 68 percent during that same period. In total last year, the company's extensive environmental efforts — including expanding renewable energy across its global supply chain, and building products with recycled and other low-carbon materials — avoided more than 28 million metric tons of carbon.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket. Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions. Apple Saket will be an exciting hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Sessions will help customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They're excited to help customers in Delhi discover and shop for the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14 in yellow, with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities.

Earlier this week, the CEO launched India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai. Those thrilled by Apple's 20,000 square feet grand retail hub in Mumbai, will be underwhelmed by its 8,400 square feet counterpart in Delhi. Sharing a similar view, Indian businessman Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder Paytm, did a poll on his Twitter account.