Hey there! Let's be honest. We're living in a world where emojis are replacing handshakes, "likes" are the new nods of approval and emails or DMs feel like shouting into the abyss (and hoping someone hears you). Sound familiar? Trust me, you're not alone — but the good news is, you can stand out. Today, I'm going to coach you through seven practical and fun ways to build genuine connections in a digital era.

Whether you're trying to get someone to email you back, slide out of the DM void or simply have a real human moment amid all the noise, these tips will get people to actually respond. My Instagram DMs get filled up with so much spam that sometimes it's hard to detect the good from the bad. Learning how to forge trust and connect digitally isn't rocket science, but it does take a pinch of strategy and a splash of effort!

1. Make your messages pop with personalization

Here's the deal. If you're still opening your emails or DMs with, "Dear Sir or Madam" or "To whom it may concern," STOP. RIGHT. NOW. People can sniff out a generic message from a mile away, and nobody wants to feel like just another box on your to-do list.

Instead, personalize it. Use their name (it's much better). Reference something specific about them, like a recent project, a shared interest or even their stunning Instagram feed. For example, instead of "Hi [Name]," try "Hey Tonia, I saw your recent article about saving money on travel for business, and it really clicked with me!" See how personal that feels? When we show we've taken the time to truly "see" people, they're much more likely to engage.

2. Be clear about your "why"

The easiest way to have your email or message ignored is to make the recipient go, "Why are they even reaching out?" Before you hit send, ask yourself, "What's my reason for connecting?" Be upfront about your "why" and make it relevant to them.

For instance, don't just say, "Hey, I'd love to connect!" Instead, add purpose to your message, like, "I admire your work on sustainable design and would love 15 minutes to pick your brain about a similar project I'm brainstorming." Specific. Clear. Purposeful.

3. Inject some fun and personality

I know what you're thinking. "What if I sound weird or too casual?" Look, there's this myth that professional communication has to be boring. It doesn't. Trust me, injecting a little personality can work wonders.

For example, think about a fun opening line or clever sign-off. Or make light use of emojis (don't overdo it, though). If I'm connecting with someone I admire, I might throw in something like, "P.S. If being your No. 1 fan isn't a thing yet, I'll happily apply for that position." It's a simple way to break the digital ice, grab attention and make people smile.

4. Build trust by giving before you take

If I could only give you one piece of advice, it's this: Lead with value. One of the easiest ways to connect with someone in a meaningful way is to show them that you're not just taking from the relationship right off the bat. Offer something first. Maybe it's sharing a helpful article, giving them a shoutout on social media or simply expressing genuine interest in helping them.

For example, if you're reaching out to a mentor, you could say, "I noticed you mentioned looking for new marketing interns in your last LinkedIn post. I know someone perfect for the role. Happy to connect you!" Trust me, giving before you take builds goodwill, which almost always results in better (and more genuine) connections.

5. Timing is everything

Here's something that doesn't get talked about enough in a digital-first world. Timing matters. If you're sending an email at 11 p.m. or DMing someone during lunch, chances are they won't respond until much later (if at all).

The sweet spot? Right during "active hours." For email, mid-mornings (around 10 a.m.) or early afternoons (2-3 p.m.) tend to get the best response rates. For social media DMs, post in chunks of time when people are most likely scrolling (hint: think mornings, evenings or weekends).

6. Follow up without being annoying

Ever send an email and get no reply? Cue the tumbleweeds. Here's the thing, though… Sometimes silence isn't rejection. People are busy, emails get buried and sometimes, follow-ups are necessary.

But here's the catch. You want to be polite, not pushy. If you're following up, keep the tone friendly and offer an easy exit. Something like, "Hi Tonia, just following up on my last email. I completely understand if now's not a great time!" leaves the door open without making them feel pressured. Bonus points if you tie in something specific to jog their memory, like referencing the original subject or one of their recent updates.

7. Create communities and stay engaged

Finally, if you want to be remembered in this hyperconnected world, go beyond one-off messages. Build relationships that last by creating or joining communities where consistent engagement happens naturally.

Whether it's a LinkedIn interest circle or even a book club, making regular efforts to engage within a shared interest keeps your network alive in a way that sporadic DMs can't. My golden rule? Be a communicator — not just a connector. Show up, be genuine and prove that you're in it for the long haul.

The wrap-up

Connecting with people in a world of endless screens isn't always easy, but trust me, it's entirely possible (and can even be fun). The key is to start small, practice consistency and always lead with authenticity. Whether it's personalizing your emails, injecting humor or being that person who always "gives first," you're guaranteed to see results.

Now, it's your turn to take action. Who are you reaching out to this week? Whatever you do, don't hesitate. The world is digital, but with the right approach, the possibilities are limitless.

