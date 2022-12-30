The Manufacturing Maestro

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Zetwerk is a marketplace for the manufacturing industry. They work with over 10,000 small and medium enterprises - most of which belong to small towns in India. Zetwerk enables manufacturers and vendors to keep creating and producing without considering the gap between the two.

Amrit Acharya, CEO & Co-founder, Zetwerk

Through its technology, Zetwerk can give them a real-time status report of the completion of their work. So whether a supplier has received an order, started the manufacturing process, bought the raw material, or finished the painting job, buyers can see whether the product is 70% ready or 90%. Zetwerk has brought many layers to this, like work-in-progress photos, to provide as much transparency as possible.

Zetwerk unifies the highly fragmented manufacturing ecosystem to work as one single entity to deliver the highest quality manufacturing with the fastest possible lead times and the lowest possible costs. Amrit Acharya, CEO & Co-founder, Zetwerk mentions, "We enable this through our in-house Manufacturing Operating System software which enables digital selection of supply, pricing recommendations, a digital repository of engineering designs, real-time tracking of manufacturing across various stages, visual updates of products getting made, seamless communication across stakeholders and quality assurance of the final product getting shipped with an ultimate objective of meeting our customer's expectations around time, quality and cost." Their software-led approach unifies various stakeholders in the manufacturing universe to collaborate to deliver the products. These include product designers, manufacturing partners, logistics providers, third-party quality inspectors, financing partners, raw material suppliers, and many more.

When Amrit Acharya returned to India from the US, he realized businesses needed to see a 'transaction-first' approach before a 'change management approach. This laid the foundations of a robust tech infrastructure, leading to the birth of Zetwerk.

With constant tech innovation Zetwerk has been Ebitda-positive for the last 15 months and intends to continue on that path.

Starting the way forward, Acharya says, "On the business side, we have diversified our business into high growth categories – Industrials & Consume, and geographies – India, North America, and Middle-East. We would be strengthening our market presence outside India while growing our market leadership in India."

Tech Stack

Year of inception: May 2018

May 2018 No. of employees: 1900

1900 Revenue for FY 2021-22: Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 5,718 crore in FY22, which was 6X higher than the previous year. Operating revenue stood at Rs 4,961 crore in FY22, a sixfold jump from Rs 835 crore last year.

External funding received so far: