India is the world's fifth-largest economy by nominal GDP and is expected to become the third largest by 2030.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The future is bright for India and its financial markets. India, with its vast population, rapidly growing economy, and strategic position in the global market, has long been a focus for investors worldwide. With the changing global economic landscape and a renewed emphasis on growth and resilience, India stands out as one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world today.

India's Economic Growth Story: A Bright Future Ahead

India is the world's fifth-largest economy by nominal GDP and is expected to become the third largest by 2030. The country has consistently posted impressive growth rates despite global economic challenges. "India's GDP grew by 7 to 8 percent for the last five years and is projected to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies in the coming years. Not owning a piece of this great global growth story will be a massive error for any investor," says Jason Rager the Founder and CEO of the Rager Family Office. He continues "The country's young demographic, combined with a growing middle class and increasing urbanization, makes it an attractive investment hub. The median age in India is 28 years old and the country is embracing technology and digitalization to power their country forward."

Jason Rager is a distinguished entrepreneur and financial leader with a career spanning nearly three decades. As the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Rager Family Office, he has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to long-term value creation, ethical business practices, and philanthropy. Mr. Rager is also a board member of the Rager Foundation. Today he lives with his family in Wilmington, Delaware, United States.

Jason Rager is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor and board member with over three decades of experience in the technology and financial services industries. During his tenure at Rager Capital Partners, he developed a proven track record of transforming modest investments into multi-million dollar enterprises, demonstrating his expertise in business development and strategic growth. Mr. Rager has founded companies, acquired companies, and sold companies. Today he spends his time sitting on boards of various companies and helping organizations overcome challenges to achieve their strategic objectives.

Why India is Attractive to Investors Now

One key reason why now is an excellent time to invest in India is the government's push for economic reforms. The Modi administration has implemented several initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth, including the "Make in India" campaign, which focuses on increasing domestic manufacturing, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, designed to make India self-reliant in key industries.

Additionally, India is poised to benefit from geopolitical shifts. As the global supply chain is restructured and the world looks for alternatives to China, India is emerging as a favorable destination for investment, especially in sectors like manufacturing, technology, and energy. Moreover, India's large and growing untapped consumer market presents significant opportunities for businesses seeking to expand.

Several Factors Make India an Appealing Investment Destination in 2025

Young and Growing Population: India has one of the youngest populations in the world, with a median age of around 28 years. This demographic advantage translates into a growing labor force, a robust consumer base, and a dynamic workforce ready to drive innovation and productivity.

Digital Transformation: India has embraced digitalization like never before. The government's Digital India program, combined with a thriving tech ecosystem, has propelled India to become one of the world's largest digital markets. The country's internet penetration and smartphone adoption are expanding rapidly, paving the way for an increasingly connected economy.

Favorable Policy Environment: The Indian government is focused on improving the ease of doing business, reducing regulatory hurdles, and streamlining tax systems. Recent measures such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and labor reforms have helped make the business environment more attractive to investors.

Infrastructure Development: India is investing heavily in infrastructure, with large-scale projects in transportation, energy, and urban development underway. This infrastructure boom is expected to create new avenues for growth in multiple sectors.

What Sectors in India Will Perform Well in the Future

While the entire Indian economy is poised for growth, certain industries stand out as prime candidates for investment over the next ten years. These sectors are expected to benefit from India's economic transformation, demographic changes, and global trends. "Technology, e-commerce, real estate, and pharmaceutical industries stand out as primary areas for investment in India. With a readily growing middle class and infrastructure to support that growth, the next decade will be a bright one for India," says Jason Rager.

India's technology and IT services sector has been a cornerstone of its economic success for decades. The country is home to some of the world's largest IT outsourcing companies; India's highly skilled workforce, cost advantages, and strong capabilities in software development, AI, and cloud computing make it an attractive hub for global tech companies.

In the next decade, India's tech industry is set to grow even further. "Key areas such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity are likely to see significant investment and expansion. The digital transformation in both private and public sectors is expected to drive demand for IT services, offering opportunities for investors in both established companies and emerging startups," says Mr. Rager.

India's e-commerce market is expected to grow to USD 200 billion by 2026, driven by increased internet penetration, smartphone use, and a rising middle class. E-commerce giants are capitalizing on this trend, while a host of smaller startups are addressing niche markets and emerging consumer needs. The growth of e-commerce is spurring demand for logistics, digital payment solutions, and consumer goods. As India's consumers become more tech-savvy, online shopping, along with a growing appetite for branded and quality products, presents long-term opportunities for companies in the retail, fast-moving consumer goods, and logistics sectors.

"India's healthcare sector will reach USD 320 billion by 2028, India's pharmaceutical industry is targeting to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030, and India's biotechnology sector will be a market size of USD 300 billion by 2030. India's healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is one of the world's largest and most innovative. Additionally, India is one of the world's largest suppliers of generic drugs, contributing to its reputation as a global pharmaceutical leader," says Jason Rager.

The demand for healthcare services, from hospitals and diagnostics to pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, is expected to grow due to India's aging population, urbanization, and increased health awareness. Furthermore, the ongoing digital transformation in healthcare, including telemedicine, electronic health records, and AI-based diagnostics, will offer new avenues for investment.

Throughout his career, Jason has held various leadership roles, including founder, leader, and chairman, consistently creating value for shareholders and stakeholders. His extensive experience in business leadership and asset allocation has been instrumental in driving profitable growth and building value over time.

Since 2015, Rager has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Rager Family Office, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Under Jason's leadership, The Rager Family Office adheres to a disciplined investment philosophy, focusing on acquiring excellent businesses for the long term at reasonable prices. Their preferred holding period is indefinite, reflecting a commitment to enduring value and sustainable growth.

India's potential as a major investment destination is undeniable. The country's large, young population, growing middle class, robust infrastructure development, and favorable policy environment create a perfect storm for future growth. "By targeting the right industries: technology, e-commerce, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, investors can tap into some of the most lucrative opportunities over the next decade," says Jason Rager.

As the world increasingly looks to India as a partner in the global economy, those who invest in the country's key sectors today will be well positioned to reap the rewards of its growth for years to come. India's economic trajectory suggests that now is indeed an excellent time to invest, with the next decade likely to witness transformative growth across multiple industries.