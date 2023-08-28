In the early hours of August 28, Neeraj Chopra created history. He secured the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. Chopra etched his name in history books by becoming the first ever Indian athlete to secure the gold medal at this particular championship.

In the early hours of August 28, Neeraj Chopra created history. He secured the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. Chopra etched his name in history books by becoming the first ever Indian athlete to secure the gold medal at this particular championship. Displaying exceptional prowess, he recorded a stellar throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt, solidifying his dominance throughout the event. This outstanding performance not only secured the gold medal for Neeraj but also established him as a trailblazer for Indian sports on the global stage.

Growing up we have all learnt that to be great at anything we want, we always look up to people who have had success before. Their stories are not only inspiring but teach us multiple lessons that would not come naturally to us. No matter how old we get we face challenges which include mental and physical blocks. The important thing to note is that you are never too old to become a student and improve. So, here are 4 lessons to learn from the athlete Neeraj Chopra.

1. You Are Your Biggest Asset

Neeraj was expected to bring home a medal by lots of Indians. More than anyone else he had the self-belief in himself to get the job done. The spring in his steps, and the way he qualified for the final round in his very first throw, showcased his self-belief in himself and in the work he had put in to reach this stage. Only by working on your self-concept can one start breaking those glass ceiling that prevents you from reaching new heights

2. Block- Out The Naysayers

Popularly called "Mowgli" because of the similar hairstyle to the epic character Mowgli of 'The Jungle Book', Neeraj was supposed to be a normal tax-paying Indian in some remote area because of his family's background, ethnicity, beliefs, and upbringing. But the fact is none of these factors matters when it comes to what you can achieve. All you need is a burning desire, a monk-like discipline, and a great team around you to propel you into an Olympic Gold-like performance.

3. Just Give Your Best

Was it a world record or an Olympic record? None of those. But it was a great throw. That is all that matters. Put your best foot forward, allow yourself to be in a position to compete for the highest laurels and you'll see the magic happening on its own. When asked "What next for Neeraj?", the head of the Indian Olympic Sports Committee said, "He has to belong to the 90-meter club". Improvements will happen progressively.

4. You Are Not Alone

To be successful at an event like the Olympics, lots of things should align well.

If all these align well, you still have to deal with different kinds of pressures - self-imposed, media, the nation's hopes, and your opponents. When you are under pressure, you must understand that others are also under similar kinds of pressure. If you can handle it well and make the first two throws like Neeraj Chopra, you will have time to relax and you put the pressure directly on your opponents.