Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I write this as an Indian entrepreneur who believes deeply in the vision of a "Vikshit Bharat" – a developed and equitable India by 2047. Achieving this ambitious goal isn't just about economic numbers; it's about unleashing our entrepreneurial potential to drive inclusive growth. In my own entrepreneurial journey of leading an airline and backing startups in hospitality, food, mobility, healthcare and renewables, I've learnt a fundamental truth. It is that for India to be truly developed, it is imperative that entrepreneurs identify hard problems to solve and tackle them head-on with innovative use of technology, new business models that goes beyond simply chasing valuationsand are guided by a deep sense of purpose. This is the essence of Viksit Bharat:progress for all.

In aviation, when we launched Akasa Air, our goal was not only to build a successful airline but to connect new cities to the country's aviation network and be a catalyst for India's growth. Every new flight route is a lifeline for local economies and small businesses that fuels India's growth story. In hospitality, my stint at OYO taught me how technology can transform an unorganized and informal sector that guarantees accessible, affordable and reliable accommodation. Similarly, I've had the privilege to invest in F&B startups like Blue Tokai Coffee (bringing premium Indian coffee to the world), Slurrp Farm (reviving super grains like millets in children's nutrition), and Burger Singh (fusing global fast food with Indian flavours) that show how Indian entrepreneurs can compete globally by embracing innovationwhile uplifting local farmers and suppliers. In the EV sector, Greencell Mobility is driving the electric vehicle revolution in public transport, envisioning a future where commuting is both green and efficient. And in education, institutions like Ashoka University (built by philanthropists and entrepreneurs) demonstrate that world-class education and research can flourish on Indian soil, nurturing the next generation of leaders at home.

The promise of a Vikshit Bharat is one where every section of society – women, youth from underserved communities, and people with disabilities all have roles to play in India's growth story. I'm heartened by the focus on inclusion I see across industry and policy today. For example, the government's recent efforts – from establishing crèches to women-specific skilling programs acknowledge the necessity of an inclusive workforce. Even in the private sector, as Chair of the CII National Committee on Skills &Livelihood, I've seen how industry collaboration can train and place over one million youth in jobs each year, with a special emphasis on under-privileged and marginalized groups. Skilling and upskilling have become rallying cries for Indian industry.CII's Model Career Centres (MCCs) – an industry-led employment facilitation network – have expanded to over 60 centres across India since launching in 2016. These centres provide career assessment, counselling, and direct placement support. CII (through MCCs and other initiatives) has conducted 8,000+ job drives and career fairs nationwide, in collaboration with over 7,000 partner companies They have collectively counselled over 4.5 lakh youth and provided jobs to about 1.4 lakh job seekers in just a few years.From shop-floor factory training programs to corporate-backed coding bootcamps, all geared to equip our workforce into a global talent hub.

Today we stand at a unique moment where economic opportunity and social responsibility are two sides of the same coin. Our Prime Minister's call for a "Vikshit Bharat" by 2047 isn't just a government target – it is a rallying cry for all of us in the business community to align our ventures with national goals. It means using innovations like AI to not just cut costs but to increase efficiency, enhance livelihoods and upskill workers for the jobs of tomorrow.India already boasts a global leadership position in AI talent with an installed base of 416,000 AI professionals (as of 2023) and demand on track to reach 1 million by 2026. From AI-driven chatbots enhancing customer service in hospitality to predictive algorithms optimizing aviation logistics, AI is reshaping how we do business.The vision of a Viksit Bharat alsoentails supporting and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, so that a young woman in a small town or an engineer with a disability has equal opportunity to launch the next big startup. I have seen how a mission-driven approach can galvanize teams and inspire customer loyalty – whether it was the homage we paid to our values when launching a new airline or the insistence on sustainability in our mobility venture.

Going forward, my call to fellow entrepreneurs and industry leaders is clear: let's collaborate in building an India that is not only prosperous but also just. Share your expertise with budding founders. Partner with government and civil society on initiatives for skilling and financial inclusion. Integrate accessibility and sustainability into your business models from day one. The road to Vikshit Bharat will have its challenges. But entrepreneurial is precisely about solving tricky challenges. India's entrepreneurs have done a remarkable job of reimagining what's possible. Each startup, each small business, each industry giant has a role in this odyssey. By 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, I'm certain we will also celebrate our rise as a Viksit Bharat – a nation whose entrepreneurs helped build not just a bigger economy, but a better society for all.