Jagat Pharma provides holistic products in health and wellness categories. However, it has earned its reputation through its core product, the Isotine Eye Drops, a solution which effectively treats eye diseases without going under the knife

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It was in 1988 when Dr Mahender Singh Basu in a quest to revolutionize eye care and treatment for the masses established Jagat Pharma, a leading name in Ayurvedic medicine. Thirty-five years later, his vision and mission are being carried by his son Dr Mandeep Singh Basu.

The Bareilly-based company provides holistic products in health and wellness categories. However, it has earned its reputation through its core product, the Isotine Eye Drops, a solution which effectively treats eye diseases without going under the knife. "My journey as an entrepreneur commenced with a vision to offer comprehensive wellness solutions through Ayurveda," shares Dr MS Basu, CEO, Jagat Pharma. The growth over the years has been promising, making it a trusted name in Bareilly's eye care industry. Its solution has garnered a high success rate in treating conditions such as immature cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, retinitis pigmentosa, and glaucoma.

"Eyesight issues in India have become common with increased screen timings, poor diet plans, diseases like diabetes and several other reasons. In order to be the leading center of excellence in Ayurveda eye care and to ensure affordable and accessible eye treatment for all, we keep conducting regular free eye camps across different cities and villages where people are still unaware of how to deal with their eyerelated complications and diseases," shares Dr Mandeep.

Hailing from a small city, the company faced several challenges, with the two key ones being establishing credibility within the market and creating awareness and fostering acceptance among the masses. "Improving the flow of patients through our eye care products like Isotine Eye Drops, Isotine Plus Eye Drops, and Isotine Gold made my journey much easier when I started moving into bigger towns and districts," he adds.

The company has received certifications from the Ministry of Ayush and WHO-GMP & COPP certificate. "It was tough terrain to move in as we were the first Ayurvedic Eye Care solution provider who were fighting against the odds that the only solution to critical eye complication is cataract surgery," confesses Dr Mandeep. Jagat Pharma's products are available both online and offline in India and have presence in over 144 countries.

For its future plans, they are actively planning to enter new markets such as Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, UAE, Thailand, and Taiwan.