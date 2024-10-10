The role of the start-up ecosystem in making the global economy thrive is well-established. The Indian start-up community, too, has been a key player with an impressive list of 100+ global unicorns.

The role of the start-up ecosystem in making the global economy thrive is well-established. The Indian start-up community, too, has been a key player with an impressive list of 100+ global unicorns. Five start-ups have already made it to the global unicorn list as of August 2024 (the number was 2 in 2023). The country also continues to be a global leader in fintech with as many as 26 unicorns with a combined market value of $90 billion.

The global funding winter is thawing, albeit slowly. The Indian Union Budget 2024 brought more good news for the ecosystem with the abolition of the infamous 'angel tax.' It seems that prospects for start-ups are looking up, but are they?

It's Lonely Up There

According to a 2024 study, in the backdrop of falling valuations; tightening of VC purse strings and stringent scrutiny of start-up bottom lines, 61% start-up founders admitted to considering leaving their companies. A startling 61% of start-up founders reported considering stepping away from their companies. Of those, 49% plan to do so within the next year. The reasons for this are complex but clear: stress, anxiety, and burnout are widespread, with 39% of founders disclosing symptoms of depression.

Founders are finding it challenging to hold on due to economic challenges, including their company's current financial situation, as well as fundraising. Inhibiting beliefs such as pressure of other's expectations; feeling of loneliness in one's journey; and the feeling that they may be sacrificing their present lives for future success also contribute to stress.

It does not help that talking about mental wellness is still a taboo. As per a 2023 study, close to 55% founders were reluctant to seek help due to the stigma associated with doing so. Clearly, a focus on wellbeing must be a priority if the start-up ecosystem is to weather temporary storms to emerge stronger.

How can investors help?

Research by Flourish Ventures and Endeavor Brazil highlights a positive correlation between emotional intelligence (EQ) and high performance among startup founders. The data shows that founders who prioritize their mental health and wellbeing lead more innovative, engaged, and productive teams, resulting in better financial outcomes and sustainable growth.