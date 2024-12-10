Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sunny Woo Park, legally known as Kwon Woo Park, is a name that's making waves across the martial arts community. As the co-founder of Master Parks Black Belt America and the President of Kombat Taekwondo USA, Sunny has not only built an empire of martial arts studios but also has made significant contributions to the professional Taekwondo scene. With over 3,000 students and 10 locations across the tri-state area, Sunny's impact is profound, driven by a deep ardency for martial arts and a commitment to nurturing strong, confident individuals.

Building from the Ground Up…Twice

Born into a family of immigrants from South Korea, Sunny learned the value of hard work at an early age. His father opened their first studio in 1989, despite not speaking English, driven by the hope of living the American Dream. Sunny quickly became a part of this vision; by age 10, he was already running one of their studios in Oradell, New Jersey, where he balanced classes, enrollments, and training sessions.

Despite the success, Sunny faced significant challenges when his family went bankrupt in 1998 due to bad investments. They lost their home and business, and Sunny's father returned to South Korea while his mother worked multiple jobs to make ends meet. Despite these hardships, Sunny never lost sight of his goals. "When you hit rock bottom, you only have one place to go, and that's up," he reflects. After years of hard work and saving, Sunny, along with his wife and brother, rebranded and rebuilt the family business in 2004.

Through Kombat Taekwondo USA, Sunny aims to unify various Tae Kwon Do clans under one umbrella, creating professional avenues for fighters. In less than a year, Kombat Taekwondo has expanded to 110 countries, with over 1,400 certified referees and 1,000 clubs worldwide. These efforts are paving the way for athletes to achieve stardom akin to figures like LeBron James and Serena Williams.

Achievements and Impact

Sunny is not just a seasoned martial artist but also a successful entrepreneur with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration (2014). His martial arts empire, Master Parks Black Belt America, grosses $3 million in revenue and trains over 3,000 members. Even more, Sunny's leadership extends beyond business; he holds a Level 3 Krav Maga instructor certification, a 5th Dan Kukkiwon Certified Black Belt and is a 2024 USA National Team member.

Today, Sunny's influence reaches far beyond his studios' doors, touching the lives of countless students. He believes in empowering individuals through martial arts, instilling confidence, discipline, and resilience. "Creating amazing human beings who are strong, smart, and tough is my ultimate goal," he states. He is devoted to using martial arts as a tool to combat bullying and empower young people with confidence and self-defense skills.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Sunny remains committed to impacting and changing lives through martial arts. His goal is to expand his team with talented martial artists and open more locations, potentially going national with 50 establishments before he turns 50. Sunny also aspires to unite the Taekwondo community under one banner and create global superstars through the Kombat Taekwondo circuit. Sunny is also on a mission to unite martial arts communities worldwide, creating opportunities for athletes to compete at a professional level. Their events in countries like Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina showcase elite national and Olympic-level athletes, with plans to host a professional fight in the USA in 2025.

Sunny attributes much of his success to the support of his family and close friends who stood by him during challenging times. "Take care of the people who were in your corner during your darkest times." Sunny shares. "And when things don't go as planned, it's okay to pivot, regroup, and get back into the fight. As long as you don't give up, you're still in the fight."