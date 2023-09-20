Choko La recently launched into the FMCG sector with a new line of chocolate drinks in a can that is available with online and offline aggregators. Further they are eyeing international expansion.

While growing up, getting into the family business was not on Vasudha's mind, as her passion lay in the food industry. Once she zoned in, to the confectionery space, she went to Le Cordon Bleu to study to ensure that she built a strong foundation for Choko la. "The moment I zeroed into the chocolate and cookie business, my family was very supportive. They would give me feedback; and bring me back products that they liked from their travels, all helping me to shape the brand. I would say everybody in my family was involved with Choko la one way or another," shares Vasudha Munjal Dinodia, Founder, of Choko La on the role her family played in the business.

The early years of Choko La were spent helping consumers engage and experiment with chocolate in different forms. She did chocolate tastings from different parts of the world, different flavors and strengths, and different ways of consuming it, helping build confidence and a stronger love relationship of Indian consumers with chocolate.

Talking about the similarities Vasudha has in her leadership approach to her father, she says, "I learned the fundamentals of business and the way to build a business from my grandfather and father's experience and stories about their life, struggles, and achievements. Building relationships with people was a key part of my grandfather's success and business ethos. In fact, when I started Choko La I used to have a small Cabin in his office and I remember asking why his office door was always open. His response - I want everyone to feel comfortable to walk up to me if they have a question or feedback. That's how approachable he was. I also remember, he had a habit of randomly picking up the phone every day on different dealers, not to ask about business, or sales figures but how they and their family were doing and if they needed anything."

Talking about his words that still stand by her she says, "I remember post the initial interviews of Choko la launch, my grandfather told me 'Never talk about competition, Your only competition is yourself. You have to be better today than yesterday."

Choko La recently launched into the FMCG sector with a new line of chocolate drinks in a can that is available with online and offline aggregators. Further, they are eyeing international expansion. "We already have a strong presence in the US and UK, we aim to be available in South East Asia, GCC, and Western European markets soon," claims Vasudha.