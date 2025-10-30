Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As India marches towards its centenary of independence in 2047, the vision of Viksit Bharat—a developed, equitable, and globally competitive nation—has become a shared national aspiration. Entrepreneurship today forms the fulcrum of India's growth engine. The government's vision is to empower both next-generation, family-led entrepreneurs and disruptive, first-generation startups across industries.

These entrepreneurs are not just building businesses—they are creating jobs and positioning India as the skill capital of the world. This entrepreneurial surge is fueled by favorable government policies, a robust talent pool, and cutting-edge technological advancements. From fintech pioneers and AI innovators to agritech disruptors, India's entrepreneurial jugaad spirit is rewriting the narrative of economic leadership. Together, they are propelling the nation toward its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047—where self-reliance meets global impact.

Entrepreneurs as Nation-Builders

With 66% of India's population under the age of 35 and over 700 million internet users, the country holds unprecedented potential for innovation. India has emerged as a hub for entrepreneurial ventures and startups, many of which have garnered national and global recognition, leaving an indelible mark on the economy through groundbreaking innovations. Central to their success is the emphasis on critical thinking and problem-solving—skills that every Indian youth must imbibe. To achieve this, the education system should focus on fostering curiosity and sharpening design thinking abilities, enabling the next generation to become innovators and creators of scalable economies.

The Policy Push and Infrastructure Backdrop

The Modi government has catalyzed entrepreneurial growth through landmark initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, and Make in India, which have unlocked capital access, streamlined compliance, and fostered a culture of risk-taking. Complementing these efforts are transformative infrastructure projects like Gati Shakti and Bharatmala, which facilitate last-mile economic connectivity and integration. Together, these measures are creating an enabling environment for startups, equipping them with the tools and networks needed for rapid expansion.



Real Estate and Infrastructure: Catalysts of Inclusive Growth

From my own journey in real estate, I've witnessed how thoughtfully planned infrastructure projects, like integrated townships, can create thousands of jobs, upgrade local economies, and foster liveable environments. For example, integrated developments in Panvel or Chennai have transformed peri-urban areas into economic hubs. When real estate development is coupled with sustainability, it amplifies its nation-building potential.

The Rise of Purpose-Driven Enterprises

There is a perceptible rise in enterprises built not just for profit but for impact, whether it's electric mobility, water conservation, or financial literacy. This shift towards ESG-conscious entrepreneurship reflects a deeper alignment with long-term national priorities, such as climate resilience and social equity.

Conclusion

At a defining moment, entrepreneurs are shaping the narrative of Viksit Bharat—a story of determination, courage, and grassroots innovation. As India's entrepreneurial spirit propels the nation forward, its innovators are building the foundation for a self-reliant and globally competitive economy. From empowering communities to delivering cutting-edge solutions, entrepreneurs are driving transformative change. This engine of growth is not only pursuing economic success but also fostering inclusive progress, sustainability, and resilience. Together, let us champion the vision of Viksit Bharat, where India's entrepreneurial energy shines as a beacon of global excellence and equitable development.