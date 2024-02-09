The Identity Builder: Keshav Reddy, Founder, Equal Equal is unique as it is built as a consumer-first platform, ensuring consent, convenience, privacy and speed at the same time. It aggregates all your IDs of health, government, family, financial and records ensuring to give you access when you need it at a business

By Punita Sabharwal

Keshav Reddy, Founder, Equal

Keshav Reddy happens to be the third generation entrepreneur from the GVK family. GVK is a family business that was founded by his grandfather and then run by his father. The University of Michigan graduate went on to do his MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Keshav worked in the airports and pharmaceutical businesses for many years. However, the young lad was soon bitten by the startup bug and he founded his own company, Equal, a technology startup.

Equal is unique as it is built as a consumer-first platform, ensuring consent, convenience, privacy and speed at the same time. It aggregates all your IDs of health, government, family, financial and records ensuring to give you access when you need it at a business. So far, it has served 1.25 million Indians and counts the largest 30 companies in India as its clients. Starting in 2022, the following year was super successful in building the core platform for Equal, scaling clients, building new products and building use cases in over 10 industries. "Equal is scaling up from our gateway product to connect, wallet and face products in 2024 which will help deepen our platform in the world of identity. Equal's vision is to power identity for Indians," shares Reddy, who at Reddy Family Office successfully invested in 30+ software companies. The investments include four unicorn companies and are distributed between India, USA, Africa and southeast Asia.

Going forward, Equal aims to empower 100 million Indians across diverse use cases including hotel and co-working space check-ins, real estate transactions, employee verifications, loan verifications, housing finance verification, insurance claim verification, hospital check-ins, vehicle purchase, agriculture-related on-boarding and digital account on-boarding. It inspires to impact lives across diverse cohorts spanning white-collar to blue-collar workers, farmers, borrowers, and consumers, helping them better manage their personal identification documents.

FACTSHEET:

No. Of Co-Founders: 2

No Of Employees: 35

Year Of Inception 2022
