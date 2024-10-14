India is an important market for Continental as one of the largest automotive markets and the most sought-after location for research and development (R&D), says Prashanth Doreswamy, president and CEO, Continental India

India is a developing economy and a price sensitive market; therefore, affordability is still a key criterion even when consumers expect the latest features and technologies. The biggest challenge is to make cutting edge technologies affordable in the country, Continental AG is a home to such innovations, "We are working in advanced technology, be it cybersecurity, cloud computing, autonomous mobility, safety and motion, or architecture and networking. User experience is important and we plan to make best innovations available in India at an accessible cost as it is a value-driven market," said Prashanth Doreswamy, president and CEO, Continental India.

India is an important market for Continental as one of the largest automotive markets and an ideal and the most sought-after location for research and development (R&D). Today the technology company operates across India – with around 10,000 employees across 12 locations, including seven plants that cater to the Indian market, and a technical centre that supports global R&D. "The best part, Continental is committed to India and has focused on localising its entire value chain in the country, starting from local business development to engineering, from local purchasing to manufacturing. We have manufacturing locations in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Pune, Modipuram, Sonepat, and Kalyani," he said..

Although the first Indian legal entity, Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd, was established in 2008, the company has been present in India for 50 years, through technology partnerships and joint ventures for various businesses. Continental India has a customer base spanning all major local and global Automotive OEMs in India and other relevant industries. "Thanks to India's strong local ecosystem, progressive legislation, and its huge engineering talent pool, Continental has made significant investments in the country.With Continental's core focus on localization, we aim to localise the entire value chain which also leads to a surge in the share of exports to the European, East Asian and ASEAN markets," he added.

While India's growth story is encouraging, there are challenges as well. Disruptions in the global supply chain can hinder production and lead to delays, particularly amidst the current geopolitical uncertainties. "To alleviate these risks, one must diversify supply chains, strategically stockpile critical components, and leverage technology for real-time monitoring and adaptive manufacturing processes. Advancements in autonomous driving, connectivity, and AI require substantial investment, and the lack of support systems can delay the adoption of new automotive technologies like EVs. Addressing this challenge involves investing in R&D, forging partnerships with tech firms, collaborating with the government, and upskilling workforces," he explained.