The inauguration of the 101- bed Aster Hospital in Sharjah in October 2022 marked a significant milestone. Aster Pharmacy is also rapidly expanding its presence in India and the Middle East, with our network crossing 250 outlets in India.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alisha Moopen grew up closely watching her father Dr. Azad Moopen making a difference in people's lives through his work. Growing up, she aspired to be a doctor, but somewhere along the way, the banking industry piqued her interest, and she selected a career in finance. "For nearly a decade, I worked in a consulting firm in the United Kingdom, but there was always something lacking. A lifethreatening catastrophe involving my son in the United Kingdom made me appreciate the importance of my father's work and how much more could still be done. I understood that healthcare was my genuine calling. When I moved back to Dubai, I was asked to work my way up. I joined Aster to oversee the finances of one of the hospitals. The function helped me understand the inner workings of the healthcare industry. During that time, an unfortunate incident with one of our function heads left the position open and I was asked to assume responsibility quickly. From thereon, till today, it has been learning all the way," shares Alisha Moopen who is currently the Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Over the years, Alisha took on increasingly responsible roles, managing clinics, leading the corporate strategy, and eventually being entrusted with overseeing the growth of the entire group. Infusing technology, Alisha diversified the service offerings to include digital health solutions, telemedicine, and preventive care.

Over the course of her journey she evaluated the potential for market expansion while managing facilities in multiple countries. "It was a substantial leap from my previous responsibility, but I took the risk because I recognized the importance of diversifying our presence and tapping new markets," adds Alisha.

She has recently embarked on several new commercial ventures in both India and the GCC. The inauguration of the 101- bed Aster Hospital in Sharjah in October 2022 marked a significant milestone. Aster Pharmacy is also rapidly expanding its presence in India and the Middle East, with our network crossing 250 outlets in India. Moreover, te operations have extended into Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh through partnerships with local counterparts.

"In line with our expansion strategy, we've entered into operations and management (O&M) agreements with Narayanadri Hospitals and Research Institute Private Limited in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, as well as with G Madegowda in Karnataka. Additionally, the acquisition of a 60% stake in Skin 111 Clinics—a high-end chain of aesthetic and wellness facilities—has propelled our Medcare brand into the premium wellness and beauty care market," concludes Alisha.

Factsheet:

Age: 41

Current turnover: 11933cr in FY'23 serving 19.9 mn patients

Number of employees: 31,222+