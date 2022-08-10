3 Top Celebrities With Their Own Beauty And Skincare Brands

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gone are the days when there were only a select few beauty brands one could choose from when going to the nearby store. Now apart from the physical stores the online beauty market is bursting with new products, and many Bollywood celebrities have joined the bandwagon over the last few years. We look at some of these celebrities who have their own successful beauty and skincare brands.

Katrina Kaif began her own beauty brand called Kay Beauty in 2019. With a catchy tagline that goes 'It's 'Kay to be You,' the brand drew in customers as it offered them affordability and a range of premium products. Her popularity and her superstar status adds a significant push to the exquisite beauty line.

Masaba Gupta

The star of the Netflix series, 'Masaba Masaba' launched her cosmetics line along with Nykaa in 2019. With impressive packaging, Masaba's lipsticks have been a favourite with the ladies, one success factor being that they gel well with the Indian skin tones.

She launched a second label a few days back called LoveChild. This beauty and skincare line comprises alchemic serums, tonics and intimate wipes along with a blog on wellness that provides tips on how to live a fulfilling life.

Manish Malhotra

Once again it was the year 2019 that saw the launch of designer Manish Malhotra's make up line, in collaboration with MyGlamm.

The Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup and Luxe Artisanal Skincare collection is advertised as guilt free glamour with products that are PETA-approved, vegan and cruelty-free. The collection allows you to experiment with glamorous looks. Curated by India's most well-known couture designer, the brand promises to make you look like a showstopper at a fashion show yourself.

What separates this brand from a lot of others is the stellar reputation Malhotra has earned in the fashion, Bollywood and beauty industry over the last 30 years of his career.