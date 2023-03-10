4 Best Office Accessories To Make Your Work Space Ideal

What is an office desk without accessories that aid in your tasks and help you avoid several problems. We have compiled a list of four such accessories that will be useful for your office and work desk. So optimize your working zone with the following

After the Covid 19 pandemic, many employees started looking at their work and workstations differently as the occasional working from home became more permanent. During this period people realized the importance of a dedicated space for their work and the role it plays in their focus and overall productivity. Following this, everyone looked to optimize the space in their house to imitate their offices and create an ideal work environment.

You might ask what composes a good workstation. Primarily your workstation just requires a study desk and a computer but what is an office desk without accessories that aid in your tasks and help you avoid several problems. We have compiled a list of four such accessories that will be useful for your office and work desk. So optimize your working zone with the following.

1. Charging stations

As the number of gadgets used increases so do the charging cables and outlets. In a shared working space or even at home the one thing to avoid most is clutter. To do so one must eliminate the extra wires, cables and electric ports. The next time you go gadget shopping take a minute to see the size of your workstation and the devices you use. One charging station can charge your phone, earphones, iPads and more.

2. External hard drive

If you are someone who has the same desktop or laptop for work and personal use then an external hard drive will come in extremely handy. You can easily store all your heavy files in this one portable device and make any laptop or computer your office device instead of taxing your cloud or device storage space. The hard drive also serves as a good external backup for data that is critical or needs to be saved for future use.

3. Humidifier

Working a 9 to 5 job has several advantages but also some disadvantages such as the impact on your mental and physical health. The lack of sunlight and exercise or even exposure to fresh air can have serious repercussions on your body. Studies show that a humidifier can improve indoor air quality and affects respiratory health. Adding a humidifier to your workspace can relieve asthma, allergy flare-ups and sinus congestion.

4. Blue light glasses

We live in a digital world and that entails living our lives facing one screen or the other. This extended screen time causes eye strain and headaches often. You might notice how after a few hours in front of a screen maintaining focus becomes troublesome it is a way for our body to indicate it needs some relief. Practising the 20-20-20 rule which is after every 20 minutes looking away from the screen at an object or point that is 20 feet away from you for a period of 20 seconds, can help ease the stress on your eyes. Apart from this, wearing blue light glasses also helps avoid these headaches as the glasses block the blue light that interrupts our natural light cycle. This also helps people who work late in the night have fewer troubles sleeping.