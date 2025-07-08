Wimbledon Player Begs Morgan Stanley to Give His 'Lucky Charm' Sister More Time Off Work Ben Shelton, ranked No. 10 in the world, is playing in the quarter-final round on Wednesday.

By Erin Davis

Morgan Stanley's return-to-office (RTO) policy is clear: The company's 15,000 advisors and most other employees are expected to be in the office at least four days per week.

But what happens if your brother is playing on one of tennis's biggest stages? After winning his fourth-round Wimbledon match on Monday, professional tennis player Ben Shelton, who's ranked No. 10 in the world, asked Morgan Stanley (live on international television) to give his "lucky charm" sister more vacation time to help him continue. He is set to play in the quarter-final on Wednesday against the No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner.

The team of Ben Shelton of the United States, parents Bryan and Lisa, his girlfriend, professional soccer player, Trinity Rodman, and his sister, Emma, react to his on court interview after his victory against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the fourth round of the Gentlemen's Singles Competition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 7th, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

"I've been playing well this week. It's not just been me here. My parents are here. My girlfriend's here. Also, my sister's here. She's been here for every match that I've played this tournament so far," Shelton said. "She's been the lucky charm. But she has work back in the U.S., starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley."

Shelton's sister, Emma, works as a Virtual Engagement Associate at Morgan Stanley in Georgia, according to her LinkedIn.

"If any of you all have [connections] and get her a couple of extra days off so we can keep this rolling, that'd be great," Shelton continued.

It looks like it worked. Later on Instagram, Shelton can be seen asking his sister if she got off work, and she jumps for joy.

"Shout out, Morgan Stanley," he said.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

